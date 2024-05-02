ABO Capital Launches Amity Training Center in Angola to Build Local Talent Pool

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 2, 2024 / ABO Capital , an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa, today announced that it has opened the Amity Training Center - an executive training program in Luanda, Angola - to help foster the next generation of professional talent and continued economic growth. The Amity Training Center in Luanda is an implementation of Amity University in Dubai , a program that originated in India.

Amity University offers globally benchmarked education to students of all ages and nationalities, designed to equip professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in a workplace, with campuses across the world. This program connects trainees directly with opportunities in the private sector. Based in the financial center of Luanda, the Amity Training Center offers trainees first-hand experience to learn and work in key sectors driving economic development in Angola, including financial institutions, telecommunications, oil companies, and energy suppliers.

"The Amity Training Center establishes a pathway for our young professionals to take their skills to the next level and compete in a 21st Century economy - in Angola and beyond," said Zandre Campos, Chairman and CEO of ABO Capital. "This executive training program is exactly what our country needs to further build our local talent pool and expand economic opportunity for Angolans. We see clear synergies and are excited to also explore the opportunity of connecting this initiative with the MBA program starting at NYU Abu Dhabi for continued collaboration. With multiple projects already underway, we look forward to advancing our efforts and seeing this strategic initiative reap many economic benefits as it unfolds in 2024."

In recent months, the Amity Training Center has made substantial progress kick starting the executive training program. This included planning two training programs on performance feedback and situational leadership with AzuleEnergy in Dubai, which strengthens the center's partnerships with the private sector and forges connections in key markets.

The Amity Training Center has also been conducting interviews with employees, making final programming adjustments, and developing an English language skills program.

Looking ahead, the Amity Training Center is also considering introducing a cybersecurity course to educate trainees on ways to protect organizations against new risks and evolving cyber threats, which are becoming increasingly ubiquitous concerns affecting businesses around the world.

About ABO Capital

ABO Capital is an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa. Led by global entrepreneur Zandre Campos, ABO Capital invests in companies that create value and promote economic development throughout Africa. With a focus on education and technology, ABO Capital also operates in the financial services, energy, manufacturing, distribution and real estate sectors. ABO Capital is headquartered in Angola with offices in Dubai and the United States. Learn more at abocapital.net.

About Zandre Campos

Zandre Campos is one of the great, innovative business leaders and global entrepreneurs emerging out of Africa. Currently, he is chairman and CEO of ABO Capital, an international investment firm that builds opportunities in emerging markets across Africa. Campos was named one of the Top 25 African business influencers and was a recipient of the Distinguished Business Excellence Award by African Leadership Magazine and the Africa Award by CEO Magazine. An advocate for bringing better education and technology to Africa, Campos is frequently quoted as an expert on Africa in the media and has spoken at leading industry conferences around the world.

