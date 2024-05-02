Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The US Food Storage Container Market to Worth $42.36 Billion by 2029 - Get this Report for Lesser With Our Subscription Services - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the U.S. food storage container market is growing at a CAGR of 2.67% during 2023-2029.

The U.S. food storage container market report contains exclusive data on 50 vendors. The U.S. food storage container market is highly fragmented due to a larger number of players ranging from regional, small manufacturers to large, international players.

U.S. Food Storage Container Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) $42.36 Billion Market Size (2023) $36.15 Billion CAGR (2024-2029) 2.67 % Historic Year 2020-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029

In the US food storage container market, many new trends lead to drive the demand for food storage containers. In this market, consumers are continuously looking for sustainable options for food storage, this is rising due to the increasing use of biodegradable, recycled, and compostable materials. Food service operators seek customization in food storage products that meet their branding requirements and other specific needs. The consumer preference for durable and lightweight food storage products is rising significantly in the US market. They are also looking for transparent material-based containers like glass & acrylic. Consumer preference for smart technology-based food storage containers is rising considerably due to features like temperature sensors, portion control, and food freshness tracking. The HoReCa industry users are looking for containers that are easy to store and use and can stand against any element during delivery and transportation. The consumer preference for stackable and modular containers is growing significantly in the US food storage container market.

Plastic Food Storage Containers Dominating the Market with a CAGR of 2.44%

The plastic segment of material segmentation dominates the US food storage container market. This is due to its properties of affordability, versatility, lightweight, leakproof & airtight, and durability. Plastic is generally known as the most affordable material for food storage containers, making it more accessible to a wide range of consumers.

Plastic is lighter than metal and glass, which makes them easier to transport and handle. It can be easily molded in various shapes and sizes. Thus, it offers various options for food storage containers in the US market. The significant demand for plastic bags & pouches is there in the US due to urbanization and convenience.

Many companies are offering a wide variety of plastic-based food storage containers in the US market, including Amcor PLC, Berry Global Inc., Newell Brands, Silgan Holdings Inc., Corelle Brands, The Container Store, The Clorox Company, Container Supply Co. Inc., Pactiv Evergreen, Dart Container Corporation, Sealed Air Corp., etc. It drives the demand for food storage containers in the US market during the forecast period.

Rising Popularity of Smart Containers Opening New Avenues in the Market

Technological advancement in food storage containers has opened new opportunities for both manufacturers and consumers. Smart food storage containers are equipped with data tracking and sensors. It helps to monitor real-time information and monitor food freshness. Sensors monitor humidity and temperature to alert the spoilage of food. The tracking system helps check and send reminders when food items are running low. The smart scales help to track the weight of the food removed or added and help to manage portion sizes. Consumers are continuously looking for new ways to reduce food waste. As per Feeding America, people waste around 80 million tons of food every year in the US. Thus, demand for food storage containers in the US market is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.

The U.S. Food Storage Container Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Popularity of Sustainable Containers

Rising Demand for Durable & Lightweight Containers

Challenges

Growing Environmental Issues

Volatility in the Price of Raw Materials

Lack of Product Differentiation

Segmentation & Forecast

Material

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Others

Product

Jars, Canister, & Cans

Boxes & Bins

Bags & Pouches

End-User

Residential

HoReCa

Others

Distribution Channel

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Specialty Stores & Retail Stores

Online Stores

Vendors List

Key Vendors

Amcor PLC

Berry Global Inc.

Newell Brands

O-I Glass, Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Tupperware Brands Corporation

Other Prominent Vendors

Anchor Hocking, LLC

Corelle Brands

Crown Holdings, Inc.,

Helen of Troy Limited

Lock & Lock Co., Ltd.

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

S.C. Johnson and Son

Sonoco

The Container Store

The Clorox Company

Better Homes & Gardens

Blue Gingko

Cambro Manufacturing Co.

Caraway

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Chef's Path

Constar International Inc.

Container Supply Co. Inc.

Dart Container Corporation

Dwellza

Genpak

GLASSLOCK USA Inc.

Komax USA

Le'raze Décor

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lindar Corp.

Molded Fiber Glass Company

Moss & Stone

Novolex

Pactiv Evergreen

Polytainers Inc.

Prepara

Progressive International Corporation

Ring Container Technologies

Sealed Air Corp.

The Home Depot

The Vollrath Co. LLC

Thermos LLC

U.S. Plastic Corp

Vremi

Vtopmart

Weener Plastics Group BV

Yamazaki Home

Zwilling

