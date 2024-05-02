

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent groundbreaking study, funded by the National Institutes of Health, has revealed that the experience of anger could hinder the proper opening of blood vessels, which is a crucial element in the development of heart disease.



The Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA) published the study, which highlights the connection between anger and vascular dysfunction, a condition that precedes severe cardiovascular problems such as heart attacks and strokes.



Laurie Friedman Donze, a psychologist and program officer at the NHLBI, explained that this study in healthy adults sheds light on how anger can impact the heart. The research addresses a significant knowledge gap and suggests that promoting anger management interventions could potentially help prevent heart disease, which is the leading cause of death in the country.



According to the study leader, Daichi Shimbo, a cardiologist at Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, 'If you're a person who gets angry all the time, you're having chronic injuries to your blood vessels. It's these chronic injuries over time that may eventually cause irreversible effects on vascular health and eventually increase your heart disease risk.'



The study, which involved 280 healthy adults aged 18 to 73, required participants to recall feelings of anger, sadness, anxiety, or neutrality for eight minutes. The researchers assessed participants' vascular health by examining blood samples, blood flow, and pressure measurements before and after the task.



The findings revealed that while anxiety and sadness had no significant impact on blood vessels, recollecting angry experiences momentarily impeded blood vessel dilation for up to 40 minutes after the emotional trigger. Although the study did not delve into the specific mechanisms through which anger influences blood vessel function, it pointed out potential factors like autonomic nervous system activation, changes in stress hormones, and heightened arterial inflammation.



However, according to the researchers, the study's constraints, including its focus on young and healthy individuals in a controlled setting, call for further research to comprehend the broader implications for older adults with existing health conditions.



