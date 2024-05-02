

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled marginally down on Thursday amid easing concerns about supply disruptions, and worries about the outlook for economic growth and energy demand.



Recent data showing a larger than expected increase in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended April 27 continued to weigh on oil prices.



Meanwhile, concerns about supply disruptions eased a bit as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas appear to be moving in the positive direction. According to reports, Hamas is positive on the ceasefire deal that has been presented on the table.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down by $0.05 at $78.95 a barrel.



Data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday showed crude oil inventories jumped by 7.3 million barrels last week after tumbling by 6.4 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to decrease by 2.3 million barrels.



The EIA also said gasoline inventories crept up by 0.3 million barrels from the previous week, and distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, dipped by 0.7 million barrels last week.



