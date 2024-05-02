Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or "the Company"), a pioneer in addressing the global addiction crisis, today reaffirmed its commitment to developing integrated, sustainable solutions in response to the evolving regulatory and public health landscape. The Company's announcement aligns with recent developments in Toronto, where the city's Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, defended the plan to decriminalize all drugs for personal use.

Safe Supply Streaming is uniquely positioned at the intersection of public health and innovative technology. With strategic stakes in vital assets like Safety Strips, a provider of cutting-edge fentanyl test strips, and a 40% ownership in CannaLabs, an operational, revenue-producing laboratory, Safe Supply Streaming is building a robust platform to tackle the complexities of drug addiction and overdose prevention.

In addition, Safe Supply Streaming is actively expanding its licensing portfolio to include additional narcotics permissions, further cementing its role as an industry trailblazer. This proactive approach not only enhances the Company's capability to manage and mitigate addiction-related risks but also opens new pathways for public and private investment, particularly in sectors where traditional banking finance remains elusive.

"Amid the public discourse on drug decriminalization and the critical need for comprehensive public health strategies, Safe Supply Streaming stands out as a beacon of innovation and action," said Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply Streaming. "Our strategic investments in essential technologies and healthcare infrastructure demonstrate our commitment to safety and effectiveness in addressing drug use. We are not just responding to a market need - we are anticipating the challenges and shaping the solutions that will define tomorrow's landscape in addiction treatment and prevention."

The CEO further emphasized the Company's role in shaping public policy and health responses. "As we continue to engage with policymakers and health experts, our goal is to create a safe, regulated framework that supports not just the decriminalization of drug use, but a shift towards an integrated treatment and prevention model," he added.

Safe Supply Streaming's response to the statement by Dr. Eileen de Villa underscores its alignment with public health priorities that advocate for treatment over criminalization. The company supports the call for more publicly funded treatment options, accessible mental health supports, and affordable housing, recognizing these as foundational to solving the intertwined challenges of addiction, mental illness, and homelessness.

To this end, Safe Supply Streaming is enhancing its collaborative efforts with government bodies, healthcare organizations, and community groups to ensure that its solutions are comprehensive and tailored to meet the diverse needs of the communities it serves. This includes expanding its educational outreach and community engagement programs to raise awareness of the health risks associated with drug use and the available preventive measures.

Safe Supply Streaming is a publicly traded company on a mission to revolutionize the approach to drug addiction and overdose crisis through the integration of innovative technology and strategic health assets. By fostering a safe and regulated environment, Safe Supply aims to provide scalable solutions that prioritize health and safety over penalization, supporting individuals and communities in achieving long-term recovery and wellness.

