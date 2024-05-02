BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Expedia Inc. (EXPE):
Earnings: -$135 million in Q1 vs. -$145 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.99 in Q1 vs. -$0.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $29 million or $0.21 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$0.24 per share Revenue: $2.89 billion in Q1 vs. $2.67 billion in the same period last year.
