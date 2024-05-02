

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Amgen Inc. (AMGN):



Earnings: -$113 million in Q1 vs. $2.84 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.21 in Q1 vs. $5.28 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Amgen Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.14 billion or $3.96 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $3.87 per share Revenue: $7.45 billion in Q1 vs. $6.11 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $19.00 - $20.20 Full year revenue guidance: $32.5 - $33.8 Bln



