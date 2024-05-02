

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI):



Earnings: -$39 million in Q1 vs. $278 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.23 in Q1 vs. $1.61 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $482 million or $2.81 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $2.53 per share Revenue: $2.4 billion in Q1 vs. $2.1 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.97-$3.02 Full year EPS guidance: $12.98-$13.08



