Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. (Odyssey Group) today announced a leadership change that further builds upon the Company's succession plan that was put in place in February 2023. Odyssey Reinsurance Company's global CEO, Carl Overy, will succeed Brian Young as CEO of Odyssey Group effective January 1, 2025. This appointment coincides with Mr. Young's move to Fairfax, where he will serve as president of Fairfax Insurance Group. Mr. Young will work alongside Andrew Barnard, who will assume the role as chairman of Fairfax Insurance Group, and, together, they will provide management oversight of Fairfax's expansive global (re)insurance operations.

Mr. Overy will be responsible for Odyssey Group's global operations, overseeing its three underwriting franchises: OdysseyRe, Hudson Insurance Group and Newline Group. Mr. Overy's tenure at Odyssey Group spans more than 20 years. He was appointed global CEO of OdysseyRe in 2023 and previously served for 15 years as the CEO of Odyssey Group's London Market Division, which encompasses both the London branch of Odyssey Reinsurance Company and Newline Group, the international insurance arm of Odyssey Group.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as the CEO of Odyssey Group for the past 14 years. I'm excited to take on my new role at Fairfax and very happy to promote Carl," said Mr. Young. "He brings new energy and a fresh perspective to the role, and I have no doubt that the Company will continue to thrive under his leadership."

Mr. Overy added, "I'm very excited to become Odyssey's third CEO in its 28-year history and build on the incredible momentum that Brian has generated during his tenure. He has imparted a great deal of wisdom and valued principles that will carry us for many years to come. Please join me in thanking him for his steadfast leadership and wishing him the very best as he embarks on a new journey with our parent company, Fairfax."

Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as Odyssey Group, is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance and specialty insurance. Reinsurance is primarily underwritten through Odyssey Reinsurance Company and specialty insurance is underwritten through Hudson Insurance Company, Hudson Excess Insurance Company, Newline Insurance Company Limited, Newline Syndicate 1218 at Lloyd's and Newline Europe Versicherung AG. With a network of more than 35 offices in 13 countries, Odyssey Group is a global enterprise committed to providing local service. Odyssey Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Additional information is available at www.odysseygroup.com.

