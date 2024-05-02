

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $5.6 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $24.8 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $1.91 billion from $1.73 billion last year.



Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $5.6 Mln. vs. $24.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.91 Bln vs. $1.73 Bln last year.



