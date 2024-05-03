New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2024) - REPOT BOX, a trailblazer in the cannabis industry, is excited to announce the official launch of its Cannabis Packaging Recycling Rewards Program, REPOT BOX. This marks the beginning of a new era for the company and signifies its commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the cannabis industry.

REPOT BOX is dedicated to "closing the circle" on cannabis packaging waste and fostering sustainable practices throughout the industry. The typical life cycle of cannabis packaging starts in manufacturing for cultivators and processors, onto retail shelves, and ends in landfills after consumer use. REPOT BOX works with partnered-NYS Adult Use Retail Dispensaries to collect empty packaging onsite diverting that waste from landfills.

REPOT BOX offers a digital membership card to all consumers, who can redeem points and rewards for bringing in empty cannabis packaging. The Cannabis Recycling Rewards Program accepts all kinds of empty packaging from both the legal and illicit cannabis market.

REPOT BOX officially launched on April 20th, 2024 in Prospect Park (NYC), just two days before Earth Day (4/22).





REPOT BOX Official Launch at FLAMER's "4/20 in the Park" Celebration

"We are beyond thrilled to present REPOT BOX to the world," said Monifa Foluke, Co-CEO and Co-Founder at RPB Sustainable Waste Management LLC dba REPOT BOX. Jamila Washington, Co-CEO and Co-Founder shared, "This launch represents a significant milestone in our journey as we strive to make a positive and sustainable impact on the cannabis industry and redefine what's possible."





The REPOT BOX Team and Verdi Cannabis Team Celebrating REPOT BOX First Placement at the NYC Dispensary

RPB Waste Management LLC's unwavering commitment to excellence and its drive to deliver innovative solutions have been instrumental in the creation of REPOT BOX. The launch event will not only showcase the capabilities of the new venture but also celebrate the team's dedication and community excitement behind the program.

The anticipation is building, and REPOT BOX welcomes all industry leaders, partners, stakeholders, media, and supporters to join in celebrating this momentous occasion.

For more information about REPOT BOX and the launch event, please visit www.repotbox.app.

About REPOT BOX:

REPOT BOX was founded in 2023 and first piloted at HOT 97's Summer Jam 2023 alongside The Dope Connection and continued its pilot at Cannabis Grower Showcases across New York City until December 2023. At its core, REPOT BOX is dedicated to diverting single-use cannabis packaging from landfills. This work is two-fold: promoting sustainable practices for consumers through REPOT BOX rewards-based loyalty programs and closing the circle on the packaging industry through their B2B diversion program. The abundance of branded and unbranded packaging in New York can be captured for reuse, recycling, repurposing, and proper disposal rather than going to landfills.

