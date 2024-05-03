

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 1-week low of 1.0740 against the euro and a 3-day low of 1.2557 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0725 and 1.2531, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the greenback dropped to a 3-week low of 152.75 and a 2-week low of 0.9081 from Thursday's closing quotes of 153.63 and 0.9105, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slipped to 4-day lows of 0.6586 and 1.3655 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6563 and 1.3671, respectively.



The greenback slid to a 3-day low of 0.5979 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5955.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.09 against the euro, 1.27 against the pound, 151.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the franc, 0.66 against the aussie, 1.35 against the kiwi and 0.60 against the loonie.



