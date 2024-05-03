

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo plc (DGE.L, DEO) announced that Nik Jhangiani will join the company as Chief Financial Officer, and will join Diageo's Board and Executive Committee in Autumn 2024. Lavanya Chandrashekar will step down from the Executive Committee and Board.



Nik Jhangiani is currently Chief Financial Officer at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, a role he has held since 2016. Prior to his current role, Nik was Chief Financial Officer and SVP at Coca-Cola Enterprises from 2013 to 2016. From 2009 to 2012, Nik was Group Chief Financial Officer at Bharti Enterprises.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken