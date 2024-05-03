Scientist in Canada have proposed to combine rooftop PV power generation with an alkaline electrolyzer and a fuel cell to generate hydrogen in buildings. The new system is intended at enabling seasonal energy storage and reduce a home's levelized cost of energy. Researchers from the Toronto Metropolitan University have proposed to combine hydrogen fuel cell systems with rooftop PV generation in building applications. They tested the configuration of such a hybrid system at the BeTOP laboratory, which is located at the university's campus in Toronto, to gain insights into the potential application ...

