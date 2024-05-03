US-based First Solar recorded $794 million of revenue in the first quarter, beating consensus estimates by about 10%. First Solar has reported its earnings for the first quarter to March 31, 2024, exceeding Wall Street consensus expectations on both revenue and earnings per share. The manufacturer of thin-film cadmium telluride solar panels largely maintained its full-year 2024 guidance outlook for earnings. The company recorded $794. 11 million of revenue in the first quarter, beating Wall Street consensus estimates by about 10%. It also delivered an 8. 68% surprise over earnings per share estimates, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...