WKN: A2UJK0 | ISIN: FR0013416716 | Ticker-Symbol: GLDA
Tradegate
02.05.24
15:46 Uhr
85,17 Euro
-0,12
-0,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI PHYSICAL METALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,0885,1310:48
85,0885,1310:49
Dow Jones News
03.05.2024 | 09:31
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State

DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State 

Amundi Physical Metals plc 
Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State 
03-May-2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Company Announcement 
 
Amundi Physical Metals plc 
(the "Issuer") 
 
3 May 2024 
 
Re: Election of Home Member State 
 
 
The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive 
 
For further information please contact: 
The Directors, 2nd Floor Palmerston House, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland 
Email address: amundi@caficointernational.com Telephone: +353 1 905 8020 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: Election of Home Member State 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Amundi Physical Metals plc 
         2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street 
         2 Dublin 
         Ireland 
Phone:      +33 (0)176338436 
E-mail:     liste.etf-dev@amundi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013416716 
Euronext Ticker: GLDA 
AMF Category:  Home Member State / Choice of the competent authority to verify regulated information 
EQS News ID:   1894559 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1894559 03-May-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1894559&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.