DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State

Amundi Physical Metals plc Amundi Physical Metals plc: Election of Home Member State 03-May-2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Announcement Amundi Physical Metals plc (the "Issuer") 3 May 2024 Re: Election of Home Member State The Issuer hereby elects Ireland as its Home Member State for the purposes of the Transparency Directive For further information please contact: The Directors, 2nd Floor Palmerston House, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland Email address: amundi@caficointernational.com Telephone: +353 1 905 8020 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Election of Home Member State =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Amundi Physical Metals plc 2nd Floor, Palmerston House, Fenian Street 2 Dublin Ireland Phone: +33 (0)176338436 E-mail: liste.etf-dev@amundi.com ISIN: FR0013416716 Euronext Ticker: GLDA AMF Category: Home Member State / Choice of the competent authority to verify regulated information EQS News ID: 1894559 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1894559 03-May-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1894559&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 03, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)