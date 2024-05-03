Anzeige
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
PR Newswire
03.05.2024 | 09:36
Ericsson to utilize mandate to transfer shares

STOCKHOLM, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson's (NASDAQ: ERIC) annual general meeting on April 3, 2024 authorized the company to, in conjunction with the delivery of vested shares under the long-term variable compensation program 2021 ("LTV 2021"), prior to the annual general meeting in 2025, retain and sell no more than 60% of the vested LTV 2021 shares of series B in the company in order to cover for the costs for withholding and paying tax and social security liabilities on behalf of the participants in relation to the performance share awards for remittance to revenue authorities. Ericsson has decided to utilize the authorization to transfer shares for these purposes.

The transfer of these shares may take place on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including May 3, 2024 up to the annual general meeting 2025 at a price within the price interval registered from time to time.

Ericsson currently holds 12,184,543 shares of series B in the company and the maximum number of shares that may be transferred on Nasdaq Stockholm pursuant to the decision to utilize the authorization amounts to 345,673 shares of series B in the company.

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions and Global Communications Platform. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/ericsson-to-utilize-mandate-to-transfer-shares,c3972405

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3972405/2775275.pdf

Ericsson to utilize mandate to transfer shares

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ericsson-to-utilize-mandate-to-transfer-shares-302135489.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
