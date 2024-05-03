Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03
[03.05.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE00BN4GXL63
|17,793,600.00
|EUR
|0
|163,361,715.25
|9.1809
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|933,101.83
|92.5696
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|186,600.00
|EUR
|0
|19,876,162.43
|106.5175
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE00BMDWWS85
|43,542.00
|USD
|0
|4,796,530.13
|110.1587
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE00BN0T9H70
|34,839.00
|GBP
|0
|3,742,930.56
|107.4351
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE00BKX90X67
|49,751.00
|EUR
|0
|5,139,066.20
|103.2957
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE00BKX90W50
|25,989.00
|CHF
|0
|2,485,707.76
|95.6446
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE000L1I4R94
|1,645,163.00
|USD
|0
|16,853,524.06
|10.2443
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE000LJG9WK1
|684,080.00
|GBP
|0
|6,880,020.79
|10.0573
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE000WXLHR76
|1,919,910.00
|EUR
|0
|19,658,688.98
|10.2394
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE000P7C7930
|27,990.00
|GBP
|0
|287,588.75
|10.2747
|Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|02.05.24
|IE000061JZE2
|60,000.00
|USD
|0
|611,209.30
|10.1868