Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK LN) Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 03-May-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime UK Mid & Small Cap UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 02-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 21.2697 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6117209 CODE: PRUK LN ISIN: LU2182388152 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK LN Sequence No.: 319435 EQS News ID: 1895147 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 03, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)