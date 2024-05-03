In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, offers bite-sized analysis on solar PV module supply and price trends. FOB China prices for both mono PERC M10 and TOPCon M10 cells extended declines this week, assessed at $0. 0417/W and $0. 0494/W, respectively, marking a decrease of 5. 01% and 4. 45% from the previous week. FOB China prices for mono PERC G12 have steadied this week, holding at $0. 0448/W. This stability can be attributed to the recent initiation of several ground-mounted solar projects in China, which has spurred demand for this cell type. The constrained production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...