Enterprises are devoting increased attention to optimizing costs associated with deploying and maintaining workflow solutions, ISG Provider Lens report says

An expanding array of available modules is leading many European enterprises to choose ServiceNow as their principal workflow management platform, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Europe finds more European enterprises are adopting ServiceNow as a holistic platform. Companies are using the platform, which initially began as an IT process management tool, to streamline operations, enhance customer experience and differentiate themselves by developing focused and aligned solutions, the ISG report says.

"The proliferation of ServiceNow modules has been a boon to European enterprises as well as to providers," said Dr. Matthias Paletta, director, technology modernization, for ISG EMEA. "The platform's expanding complexity has increased the need for proficient professionals and partners."

ServiceNow's recent Vancouver release includes new features and capabilities designed to fundamentally change digital workflows and enhance user experiences. Vancouver introduces advancements across various modules, including IT service management (ITSM), HR and customer service management (CSM), the ISG report says. Notable features include enhanced AI capabilities for intelligent automation, improved analytics for data-driven insights and expanded mobile capabilities for seamless accessibility.

According to the report, the new and enhanced modules include functionalities such as Document Intelligence, Generative AI Controllers, Natural Language Understanding, Now Assist releases, Predictive Intelligence modules, Process Mining and Task Intelligence Admin Console and User Experience Analytics.

As ServiceNow increasingly becomes a unified enterprise platform, effectively managing its lifecycle and service assets built and operated on the platform poses a challenge, the ISG report says. According to the report, there is a growingfocus on optimizing the costs associated with deploying and maintaining ServiceNow solutions. European companies are meticulously evaluating the returns on their ServiceNow investments and exploring avenues to augment efficiency and curtail superfluous expenses, ISG says.

"New ServiceNow releases are becoming more frequent," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "European enterprises are looking for providers that have resources with appropriate certifications and skill sets to ensure seamless operations on the latest iterations."

The report also examines the growing need for certified ServiceNow developers, administrators, consultants, architects and project managers capable of delivering high-quality solutions and services.

For more insights into the ServiceNow ecosystem challenges facing enterprises in Europe, including rationalizing workflow adoption and coping with regional talent shortages, along with ISG's advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 36 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting Services, ServiceNow Implementation and Integration Services and ServiceNow Managed Services Providers.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Eviden (an Atos Business), Infosys, TCS, T-Systems/OS and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants, while agineo, Deloitte, Fujitsu, Kyndryl, LTIMindtree and Plat4mation are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. HCLTech, Hexaware, KPMG and NTT DATA are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Tietoevery is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants, while Hexaware and Wrangu are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, KPMG is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among ServiceNow Ecosystem providers. KPMG earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Capgemini, Kyndryl, Plat4mation and Tietoevry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including AI and automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

