The report "Market Shares" gives information about trading by all market-members, with the latest market shares and trends over a longer period. It shows both turnover and number of trades for each member, and ranks them according to percentage of total turnover. For more information, comments or questions please contact Economic & Statistical Research at +46 8 405 60 00 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1218972