"Our first quarter results met our guidance with a revenue and earnings beat but with less robust gross bookings. We saw continued momentum in B2B, Brand Expedia and Advertising. However, Vrbo's recovery following the recent re-platforming has been slower than anticipated, which has put pressure on gross bookings," said Peter Kern, Vice Chairman and CEO, Expedia Group. "As we enter the second quarter, we are seeing some acceleration in the rest of our B2C business and expect it to continue throughout the year. But given the Vrbo drag and the rate of acceleration in B2C thus far, we are lowering our full year guidance to a range of mid to high single digit top line growth with margins relatively in line versus last year. Despite this slower than expected acceleration, the underpinning of the work we have done on the platform is in place and I have every confidence in the teams to continue to leverage these capabilities to drive even stronger growth."
First Quarter Highlights
- Total gross bookings were $30.2 billion, an increase of 3% compared to 2023.
- Lodging gross bookings were $21.9 billion, an increase of 4% compared to 2023. Hotel bookings were up 12% compared to 2023.
- Revenue at $2.9 billion grew 8% compared to 2023. B2B revenue was $833 million, an increase of 25% compared to 2023.
- Net loss was $135 million and adjusted net income was $29 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $255 million, an increase of 38% with 191 basis points of margin expansion compared to 2023.
- Repurchased approximately 5.7 million shares for approximately $786 million year-to-date.
Financial Summary & Operating Metrics (In millions except per share amounts)
Expedia Group, Inc.
Metric
Q1 2024
Q1 2023
? Y/Y
Booked room nights
101.2
94.5
7
%
Gross bookings
$
30,164
$
29,401
3
%
Revenue
$
2,889
$
2,665
8
%
Operating loss
$
(110
)
$
(121
)
(9
)%
Net loss attributable to Expedia Group, Inc.
$
(135
)
$
(145
)
(7
)%
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
(0.99
)
$
(0.95
)
4
%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
255
$
185
38
%
Adjusted EBIT*
$
(59
)
$
(110
)
(46
)%
Adjusted net income (loss)*
$
29
$
(30
)
NM
Adjusted EPS*
$
0.21
$
(0.20
)
NM
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,879
$
3,157
(9
)%
Free cash flow*
$
2,702
$
2,924
(8
)%
* A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided at the end of this release.
Expedia Group, Inc.
Trended Metrics
(All figures in millions)
The metrics below are intended to supplement the financial statements in this release and in our filings with the SEC, and do not include adjustments for one-time items, acquisitions, foreign exchange or other adjustments. The definition or methodology of any of our supplemental metrics are subject to change, and such changes could be material. We may also discontinue certain supplemental metrics as our business evolves over time. In the event of any discrepancy between any supplemental metric and our historical financial statements, you should rely on the information included in the financial statements filed with or furnished to the SEC.
2022
2023
2024
Full Year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
2022
2023
Units sold
Booked room nights
77.0
82.5
81.6
70.8
94.5
89.7
89.3
77.4
101.2
312.0
350.9
Booked air tickets
13.1
13.5
12.2
11.1
14.0
13.6
12.8
11.4
14.2
49.9
51.9
Gross bookings by business model
Agency
$
11,346
$
12,773
$
10,904
$
9,469
$
13,425
$
12,370
$
10,927
$
9,439
$
13,301
$
44,492
$
46,161
Merchant
13,066
13,366
13,083
11,042
15,976
14,951
14,758
12,233
16,863
50,557
57,918
Total
$
24,412
$
26,139
$
23,987
$
20,511
$
29,401
$
27,321
$
25,685
$
21,672
$
30,164
$
95,049
$
104,079
Lodging gross bookings
$
17,756
$
17,867
$
17,099
$
14,117
$
21,055
$
19,167
$
18,513
$
15,253
$
21,903
$
66,839
$
73,987
Revenue by segment
B2C
$
1,740
$
2,420
$
2,707
$
1,874
$
1,921
$
2,415
$
2,819
$
1,958
$
1,986
$
8,741
$
9,113
B2B
432
650
788
676
668
861
995
864
833
2,546
3,388
trivago (third-party revenue)
77
111
124
68
76
82
115
65
70
380
338
Total
$
2,249
$
3,181
$
3,619
$
2,618
$
2,665
$
3,358
$
3,929
$
2,887
$
2,889
$
11,667
$
12,839
Revenue by product
Lodging
$
1,610
$
2,400
$
2,881
$
2,014
$
2,029
$
2,698
$
3,233
$
2,304
$
2,228
$
8,905
$
10,264
Air
74
95
100
93
113
111
100
86
115
362
410
Advertising and media - EG(1)
89
102
98
108
99
119
125
140
145
397
483
Advertising and media - trivago(1)
77
111
124
68
76
82
115
65
70
380
338
Other(2)
399
473
416
335
348
348
356
292
331
1,623
1,344
Total
$
2,249
$
3,181
$
3,619
$
2,618
$
2,665
$
3,358
$
3,929
$
2,887
$
2,889
$
11,667
$
12,839
Revenue by geography
U.S. points of sale
$
1,656
$
2,208
$
2,358
$
1,717
$
1,748
$
2,172
$
2,440
$
1,787
$
1,793
$
7,939
$
8,147
Non-U.S. points of sale
593
973
1,261
901
917
1,186
1,489
1,100
1,096
3,728
4,692
Total
$
2,249
$
3,181
$
3,619
$
2,618
$
2,665
$
3,358
$
3,929
$
2,887
$
2,889
$
11,667
$
12,839
Adjusted EBITDA by segment(3)
B2C
$
188
$
582
$
943
$
411
$
148
$
653
$
1,056
$
468
$
215
$
2,124
$
2,325
B2B
80
156
221
142
133
206
266
193
172
599
798
Other(4)
(95
)
(90
)
(85
)
(104
)
(96
)
(112
)
(106
)
(129
)
(132
)
(374
)
(443
)
Total
$
173
$
648
$
1,079
$
449
$
185
$
747
$
1,216
$
532
$
255
$
2,349
$
2,680
Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group common stockholders(5)
$
(122
)
$
(185
)
$
482
$
177
$
(145
)
$
385
$
425
$
132
$
(135
)
$
352
$
797
(1) Our advertising and media business consists of Expedia Group ("EG") Media Solutions, which is responsible for generating advertising revenue on our global online travel brands, and third-party revenue for trivago, a leading hotel metasearch site.
(2) Other revenue primarily includes insurance, car rental, destination services and cruise revenue.
(3) See the section below titled "Tabular Reconciliations for Non-GAAP Measures - Adjusted EBITDA by segment" for additional details.
(4) Other is comprised of trivago, corporate and intercompany eliminations.
(5) Expedia Group does not calculate or report net income (loss) by segment.
Notes:
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Revenue
$
2,889
$
2,665
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) (1)
358
414
Selling and marketing - direct
1,650
1,487
Selling and marketing - indirect (1)
186
187
Technology and content (1)
341
317
General and administrative (1)
186
184
Depreciation and amortization
210
192
Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other
20
5
Restructuring and related reorganization charges
48
-
Operating loss
(110
)
(121
)
Other income (expense):
Interest income
51
43
Interest expense
(62
)
(61
)
Other, net
(34
)
78
Total other income (expense), net
(45
)
60
Loss before income taxes
(155
)
(61
)
Provision for income taxes
19
(79
)
Net loss
(136
)
(140
)
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
1
(5
)
Net loss attributable to Expedia Group, Inc.
$
(135
)
$
(145
)
Loss per share attributable to Expedia Group, Inc. available to common stockholders:
Basic
$
(0.99
)
$
(0.95
)
Diluted
(0.99
)
(0.95
)
Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share (000's):
Basic
135,501
152,477
Diluted
135,501
152,477
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Cost of revenue
$
2
$
3
Selling and marketing
19
20
Technology and content
40
34
General and administrative
43
46
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions, except number of shares which are reflected in thousands and par value)
March 31,
December 31, 2023
March 31,
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,686
$
4,225
$
5,904
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
1,936
1,436
2,483
Short-term investments
26
28
44
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $52, $46 and $45
3,750
2,786
2,523
Income taxes receivable
56
47
53
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
894
708
1,119
Total current assets
12,348
9,230
12,126
Property and equipment, net
2,353
2,359
2,260
Operating lease right-of-use assets
341
357
353
Long-term investments and other assets
1,245
1,238
1,198
Deferred income taxes
621
586
703
Intangible assets, net
1,006
1,023
1,196
Goodwill
6,847
6,849
7,150
TOTAL ASSETS
$
24,761
$
21,642
$
24,986
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable, merchant
$
1,948
$
2,041
$
1,531
Accounts payable, other
1,207
1,077
1,010
Deferred merchant bookings
11,392
7,723
11,036
Deferred revenue
177
164
186
Income taxes payable
25
26
104
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
816
752
745
Total current liabilities
15,565
11,783
14,612
Long-term debt
6,256
6,253
6,243
Deferred income taxes
31
33
35
Operating lease liabilities
301
314
305
Other long-term liabilities
472
473
501
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 1,600,000
-
-
-
Shares issued: 283,225, 282,149 and 279,097; Shares outstanding: 128,007, 131,522 and 144,084
Class B common stock: $.0001 par value; Authorized shares: 400,000
-
-
-
Shares issued: 12,800; Shares outstanding: 5,523
Additional paid-in capital
15,550
15,398
14,938
Treasury stock - Common stock and Class B, at cost; Shares 162,495, 157,903 and 142,289
(13,671
)
(13,023
)
(11,341
)
Retained earnings (deficit)
(767
)
(632
)
(1,554
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(222
)
(209
)
(211
)
Total Expedia Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
890
1,534
1,832
Non-redeemable non-controlling interests
1,246
1,252
1,458
Total stockholders' equity
2,136
2,786
3,290
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
24,761
$
21,642
$
24,986
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(136
)
$
(140
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation of property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development
195
177
Amortization of intangible assets
15
15
Amortization of stock-based compensation
104
103
Deferred income taxes
(38
)
(57
)
Foreign exchange (gain) loss on cash, restricted cash and short-term investments, net
30
(8
)
Realized (gain) loss on foreign currency forwards, net
41
(12
)
(Gain) loss on minority equity investments, net
9
(1
)
Other, net
10
14
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(974
)
(456
)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(171
)
(293
)
Accounts payable, merchant
(93
)
(178
)
Accounts payable, other, accrued expenses and other liabilities
219
79
Tax payable/receivable, net
(1
)
29
Deferred merchant bookings
3,669
3,885
Net cash provided by operating activities
2,879
3,157
Investing activities:
Capital expenditures, including internal-use software and website development
(177
)
(233
)
Purchases of investments
(69
)
-
Sales and maturities of investments
43
5
Other, net
(37
)
33
Net cash used in investing activities
(240
)
(195
)
Financing activities:
Purchases of treasury stock
(643
)
(469
)
Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan
32
29
Other, net
(20
)
3
Net cash used in financing activities
(631
)
(437
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
(47
)
11
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents
1,961
2,536
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
5,661
5,851
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
7,622
$
8,387
Supplemental cash flow information
Cash paid for interest
$
82
$
81
Income tax payments, net
26
34
Notes & Definitions:
Booked Room Nights: Represents booked hotel room nights and property nights for our B2C reportable segment and booked hotel room nights for our B2B reportable segment. Booked hotel room nights include both merchant and agency hotel room nights. Property nights are related to our alternative accommodation business.
Booked Air Tickets: Includes both merchant and agency air bookings.
Gross Bookings: Generally represent the total retail value of transactions booked, recorded at the time of booking reflecting the total price due for travel by travelers, including taxes, fees and other charges, adjusted for cancellations and refunds.
Lodging Metrics: Reported on a booked basis except for revenue, which is on a stayed basis. Lodging consists of both merchant and agency model hotel and alternative accommodations.
B2C: The B2C segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to our worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, Hotwire.com, and CarRentals.com.
B2B: The B2B segment fuels a wide range of travel and non-travel companies including airlines, offline travel agents, online retailers, corporate travel management and financial institutions, who leverage our leading travel technology and tap into our diverse supply to augment their offerings and market Expedia Group rates and availabilities to their travelers.
trivago: The trivago segment generates advertising revenue primarily from sending referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from its localized hotel metasearch websites.
Corporate: Includes unallocated corporate expenses.
Non-GAAP Measures
Expedia Group reports Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT Margin, Leverage Ratio, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Expenses (non-GAAP cost of revenue, non-GAAP selling and marketing, non-GAAP technology and content and non-GAAP general and administrative), all of which are supplemental measures to GAAP and are defined by the SEC as non-GAAP financial measures. These measures are among the primary metrics by which management evaluates the performance of the business and on which internal budgets are based. Management believes that investors should have access to the same set of tools that management uses to analyze our results. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS have certain limitations in that they do not take into account the impact of certain expenses to our consolidated statements of operations. We endeavor to compensate for the limitation of the non-GAAP measures presented by also providing the most directly comparable GAAP measures and descriptions of the reconciling items and adjustments to derive the non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS also exclude certain items related to transactional tax matters, which may ultimately be settled in cash. We urge investors to review the detailed disclosure regarding these matters in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Legal Proceedings sections, as well as the notes to the financial statements, included in the Company's annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group adjusted for:
(1) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests;
(2) provision for income taxes;
(3) total other expenses, net;
(4) stock-based compensation expense, including compensation expense related to certain subsidiary equity plans;
(5) acquisition-related impacts, including
(i) amortization of intangible assets and goodwill and intangible asset impairment,
(ii) gains (losses) recognized on changes in the value of contingent consideration arrangements; and
(iii) upfront consideration paid to settle employee compensation plans of the acquiree;
(6) certain other items, including restructuring;
(7) items included in legal reserves, occupancy tax and other, which includes reserves for potential settlement of issues related to transactional taxes (e.g. hotel and excise taxes), related to court decisions and final settlements, and charges incurred, if any, for monies that may be required to be paid in advance of litigation in certain transactional tax proceedings;
(8) that portion of gains (losses) on revenue hedging activities that are included in other, net that relate to revenue recognized in the period; and
(9) depreciation.
The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items is unpredictable, not driven by core operating results and renders comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance as this measure allows a more meaningful comparison of our performance and projected cash earnings with our historical results from prior periods and to the results of our competitors. Moreover, our management uses this measure internally to evaluate the performance of our business as a whole and our individual business segments. In addition, we believe that by excluding certain items, such as stock-based compensation and acquisition-related impacts, Adjusted EBITDA corresponds more closely to the cash operating income generated from our business and allows investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting the ongoing cash earnings capabilities of our business, from which capital investments are made and debt is serviced.
Adjusted EBIT is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group adjusted for:
(1) net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests;
(2) provision for income taxes;
(3) total other expenses, net;
(4) acquisition-related impacts, including
(i) gains (losses) recognized on changes in the value of contingent consideration arrangements; and
(ii) upfront consideration paid to settle employee compensation plans of the acquiree;
(5) certain other items, including restructuring;
(6) items included in legal reserves, occupancy tax and other, which includes reserves for potential settlement of issues related to transactional taxes (e.g. hotel and excise taxes), related to court decisions and final settlements, and charges incurred, if any, for monies that may be required to be paid in advance of litigation in certain transactional tax proceedings; and
(7) that portion of gains (losses) on revenue hedging activities that are included in other, net that relate to revenue recognized in the period.
The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBIT measure because the amount and timing of these items is unpredictable, not driven by core operating results and renders comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Adjusted EBIT is a useful measure for analysts and investors to evaluate our future on-going performance as this measure allows a more comprehensive comparison of our performance with our historical results from prior periods and to the results of our competitors. Moreover, our management uses this measure internally to evaluate the performance of our business as a whole and it allows investors to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting profitability, including the ongoing costs to operating our business, which we believe are inclusive of non-cash items such as stock-based compensation.
Trailing Twelve Month Financial Information
Expedia Group includes certain unaudited financial information for the trailing twelve months ("TTM") ended March 31, 2024, which is calculated as the three months ended March 31, 2024 plus the year ended December 31, 2023 less the three months ended March 31, 2023. This presentation is not in accordance with GAAP. However, we believe that this presentation provides useful information to investors regarding its recent financial performance, and it views this presentation of the four most recently completed fiscal quarters as a key measurement period for investors to assess its historical results.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) generally captures all items on the statements of operations that occur in normal course operations and have been, or ultimately will be, settled in cash and is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group plus the following items, net of tax(a):
(1) stock-based compensation expense, including compensation expense related to equity plans of certain subsidiaries and equity-method investments;
(2) acquisition-related impacts, including;
(i) amortization of intangible assets, including as part of equity-method investments, and goodwill and intangible asset impairment;
(ii) gains (losses) recognized on changes in the value of contingent consideration arrangements;
(iii) upfront consideration paid to settle employee compensation plans of the acquiree; and
(iv) gains (losses) recognized on non-controlling investment basis adjustments when we acquire or lose controlling interests;
(3) currency gains or losses on U.S. dollar denominated cash;
(4) the changes in fair value of equity investments;
(5) certain other items, including restructuring charges;
(6) items included in legal reserves, occupancy tax and other, which includes reserves for potential settlement of issues related to transactional taxes (e.g., hotel occupancy and excise taxes), related court decisions and final settlements, and charges incurred, if any, for monies that may be required to be paid in advance of litigation in certain transactional tax proceedings, including as part of equity method investments;
(7) discontinued operations;
(8) the non-controlling interest impact of the aforementioned adjustment items; and
(9) unrealized gains (losses) on revenue hedging activities that are included in other, net.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes preferred share dividends. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful to investors because it represents Expedia Group's combined results, taking into account depreciation, which management believes is an ongoing cost of doing business, but excluding the impact of certain expenses and items not directly tied to the core operations of our businesses.
(a) Effective January 1, 2023, we changed our methodology for the computation of the effective tax rate used in the calculation of adjusted net income to a long-term projected tax rate as we believe this tax rate provides better consistency across reporting periods and produces results that are reflective of Expedia Group's long-term effective tax rate. This projected effective tax rate is a total tax rate, and eliminates the effects of non-recurring and period specific income tax items which can vary in size and frequency. We apply this tax rate to pretax income, as adjusted commensurate with our Adjusted Net Income definition. Based on our current long-term projections, in 2023 and 2024, we are using a 21.5% effective tax rate to compute Adjusted Net Income.
Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by adjusted weighted average shares outstanding, which, when applicable, include dilution from our convertible debt instruments per the treasury stock method for Adjusted EPS. The treasury stock method assumes we would elect to settle the principal amount of the debt for cash and the conversion premium for shares. If the conversion prices for such instruments exceed our average stock price for the period, the instruments generally would have no impact to adjusted weighted average shares outstanding. This differs from the GAAP method for dilution from our convertible debt instruments, which include them on an if-converted method. We believe Adjusted EPS is useful to investors because it represents, on a per share basis, Expedia Group's consolidated results, taking into account depreciation, which we believe is an ongoing cost of doing business, as well as other items which are not allocated to the operating businesses such as interest expense, taxes, foreign exchange gains or losses, and minority interest, but excluding the effects of certain expenses not directly tied to the core operations of our businesses. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS have similar limitations as Adjusted EBITDA. In addition, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) does not include all items that affect our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share for the period. Therefore, we think it is important to evaluate these measures along with our consolidated statements of operations.
Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flow provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Management believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors because it represents the operating cash flow that our operating businesses generate, less capital expenditures but before taking into account other cash movements that are not directly tied to the core operations of our businesses, such as financing activities, foreign exchange or certain investing activities. Free Cash Flow has certain limitations in that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the cash balance for the period, nor does it represent the residual cash flow for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, it is important to evaluate Free Cash Flow along with the consolidated statements of cash flows.
Adjusted Expenses (cost of revenue, direct and indirect selling and marketing, technology and content and general and administrative expenses) exclude stock-based compensation related to expenses for stock options, restricted stock units and other equity compensation under applicable stock-based compensation accounting standards. Expedia Group excludes stock-based compensation from these measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses that we do not believe are necessarily reflective of our ongoing cash operating expenses and cash operating income. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when adopting applicable stock-based compensation accounting standards, management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as providing management with an important tool for financial operational decision making and for evaluating our own recurring core business operating results over different periods of time. There are certain limitations in using financial measures that do not take into account stock-based compensation, including the fact that stock-based compensation is a recurring expense and a valued part of employees' compensation. Therefore, it is important to evaluate both our GAAP and non-GAAP measures. See the Notes to the Consolidated Statements of Operations for stock-based compensation by line item.
Expedia Group, Inc. (excluding trivago) In order to provide increased transparency on the transaction-based component of the business, Expedia Group is reporting results both in total and excluding trivago.
Tabular Reconciliations for Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization) by Segment(1)
Three months ended March 31, 2024
B2C
B2B
trivago
Corporate &
Eliminations
Total
(In millions)
Operating income (loss)
$
95
$
142
$
(10
)
$
(337
)
$
(110
)
Realized gain (loss) on revenue hedges
(13
)
(4
)
-
-
(17
)
Restructuring and related reorganization charges
-
-
-
48
48
Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other
-
-
-
20
20
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
104
104
Amortization of intangible assets
-
-
-
15
15
Depreciation
133
34
1
27
195
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
215
$
172
$
(9
)
$
(123
)
$
255
Three months ended March 31, 2023
B2C
B2B
trivago
Corporate &
Eliminations
Total
(In millions)
Operating income
$
18
$
106
$
19
$
(264
)
$
(121
)
Realized gain (loss) on revenue hedges
4
2
-
-
6
Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other
-
-
-
5
5
Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
103
103
Amortization of intangible assets
-
-
-
15
15
Depreciation
126
25
1
25
177
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
$
148
$
133
$
20
$
(116
)
$
185
(1) Adjusted EBITDA for our B2C and B2B segments includes allocations of certain expenses, primarily cost of revenue and facilities, the total costs of our global travel supply organizations, the majority of platform and marketplace technology costs, and the realized foreign currency gains or losses related to the forward contracts hedging a component of our net merchant lodging revenue. We base the allocations primarily on transaction volumes and other usage metrics. We do not allocate certain shared expenses such as accounting, human resources, certain information technology and legal to our reportable segments. We include these expenses in Corporate and Eliminations. Our allocation methodology is periodically evaluated and may change.
Adjusted EBIT (Adjusted Earnings Before Interest & Taxes) and Adjusted EBITDA (Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization)
Three months ended
March 31,
Year Ended December 31,
TTM
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2024
($ in millions)
Net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group, Inc.
$
(135
)
$
(145
)
$
797
$
807
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(1
)
5
(109
)
(115
)
Provision for income taxes
(19
)
79
330
232
Total other (income) expense, net
45
(60
)
15
120
Operating income (loss)
(110
)
(121
)
1,033
1,044
Gain (loss) on revenue hedges related to revenue recognized
(17
)
6
(7
)
(30
)
Restructuring and related reorganization charges
48
-
-
48
Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other
20
5
8
23
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
297
297
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
129
129
Adjusted EBIT
(59
)
(110
)
1,460
1,511
Stock-based compensation
104
103
413
414
Depreciation and amortization
210
192
807
825
Adjusted EBITDA
$
255
$
185
$
2,680
$
2,750
Net income margin(1)
(4.7
)%
(5.4
)%
6.2
%
6.2
%
Adjusted EBIT margin(1)
(2.1
)%
(4.1
)%
11.4
%
11.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)
8.8
%
6.9
%
20.9
%
21.1
%
Long-term debt
$
6,256
Long-term debt to net income ratio
7.7
Long-term debt
$
6,256
Unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs
38
Adjusted debt
$
6,294
Leverage ratio(2)
2.3
(1) Net income, Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA margins represent net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group, Inc., Adjusted EBIT or Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
(2) Leverage ratio represents adjusted debt divided by TTM Adjusted EBITDA.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) & Adjusted EPS
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
(In millions, except share and per share data)
Net loss attributable to Expedia Group, Inc.
$
(135
)
$
(145
)
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
1
(5
)
Less: Provision for income taxes
19
(79
)
Loss before income taxes
(155
)
(61
)
Amortization of intangible assets
15
15
Stock-based compensation
104
103
Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other
20
5
Restructuring and related reorganization charges
48
-
Unrealized (gain) loss on revenue hedges
(1
)
(2
)
(Gain) loss on minority equity investments, net
9
(1
)
TripAdvisor tax indemnification adjustment
-
(69
)
Gain on sale of businesses
(3
)
(20
)
Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes
37
(30
)
GAAP Provision for income taxes
19
(79
)
Provision for income taxes for adjustments
(27
)
85
Total Adjusted provision for income taxes
(8
)
6
Total Adjusted income tax rate
21.5
%
21.5
%
Non-controlling interests
-
(6
)
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group, Inc.
$
29
$
(30
)
GAAP diluted loss per share
$
(0.99
)
$
(0.95
)
Amortization of intangible assets
0.11
0.10
Stock-based compensation
0.75
0.67
Legal reserves, occupancy tax and other
0.14
0.03
Restructuring and related reorganization charges
0.34
-
Unrealized (gain) loss on revenue hedges
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(Gain) loss on minority equity investments, net
0.06
(0.01
)
TripAdvisor tax indemnification adjustment
-
(0.45
)
Gain on sale of businesses
(0.02
)
(0.13
)
Income tax effects and adjustments
(0.20
)
0.56
Non-controlling interest
-
(0.01
)
Adjustment to GAAP dilutive securities (1)
0.02
-
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.21
$
(0.20
)
GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding (000's)
135,501
152,477
Adjustment to dilutive securities (000's)(1)
3,008
-
Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding (000's)
138,509
152,477
Ex-trivago Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Expedia Group, Inc.
$
29
$
(30
)
Less: Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to trivago
(7
)
9
Adjusted net income (loss) excluding trivago
$
36
$
(39
)
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.21
$
(0.20
)
Less: Adjusted earnings (loss) per share attributable to trivago
(0.05
)
0.06
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share excluding trivago
$
0.26
$
(0.26
)
(1) In periods for which we have an Adjusted net loss (i.e. three months ended March 31, 2023), GAAP basic weighted average shares outstanding and GAAP basic loss per share is presented. In periods for which we have Adjusted net income (i.e. the three months ended March 31, 2024), the GAAP diluted average shares and diluted earnings (loss) per share is presented adjusted for our convertible debt instruments per the treasury stock method.
Free Cash Flow
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
(In millions)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
2,879
$
3,157
Less: Total capital expenditures
(177
)
(233
)
Free cash flow
$
2,702
$
2,924
Adjusted Expenses (Cost of revenue, direct and indirect selling and marketing, technology and content and general and administrative expenses)
Three months ended
March 31,
2024
2023
(In millions)
Cost of revenue
$
358
$
414
Less: stock-based compensation
2
3
Adjusted cost of revenue
$
356
$
411
Less: trivago cost of revenue(1)
4
5
Adjusted cost of revenue excluding trivago
$
352
$
406
Selling and marketing expense - direct
$
1,650
$
1,487
Less: trivago selling and marketing expense(2)
$
53
$
28
Adjusted selling and marketing expense excluding trivago - direct
$
1,597
$
1,459
Selling and marketing expense - indirect
$
186
$
187
Less: stock-based compensation
19
20
Adjusted selling and marketing expense - indirect
$
167
$
167
Less: trivago selling and marketing expense - indirect(1)
3
3
Adjusted selling and marketing expense excluding trivago - indirect
$
164
$
164
Technology and content expense
$
341
$
317
Less: stock-based compensation
40
34
Adjusted technology and content expense
$
301
$
283
Less: trivago technology and content expense(1)
12
11
Adjusted technology and content expense excluding trivago
$
289
$
272
General and administrative expense
$
186
$
184
Less: stock-based compensation
43
46
Adjusted general and administrative expense
$
143
$
138
Less: trivago general and administrative expense(1)
8
8
Adjusted general and administrative expense excluding trivago
$
135
$
130
Total adjusted overhead expenses(3)
$
611
$
588
Note: Some numbers may not add due to rounding.
(1) trivago amount presented without stock-based compensation as those are included with the consolidated totals above.
(2) Selling and marketing expense adjusted to add back B2C direct marketing spend on trivago eliminated in consolidation.
(3) Total adjusted overhead expenses is the sum of adjusted expenses for Selling and marketing - indirect, Technology and content, and General and administrative.
