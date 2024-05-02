HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 of $321.2 million, compared with $193.1 million, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Tidewater's net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $47.0 million ($0.89 per common share), compared with net income of $10.7 million ($0.21 per common share), for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Quintin Kneen, Tidewater's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "First quarter results came in nicely above our expectations, especially for a period that is typically the slowest quarter of the year due to seasonality in certain markets and a front-loaded drydock schedule. Our consolidated global average day rate continued the upward trend we saw throughout 2023, with the average day rate increasing nearly $1,500 per day sequentially, an increase of over 8%. Each of our classes of vessels saw day rate expansion during the first quarter, with material improvements in each of our large vessel classes and particular strength in our >16K AHTS class vessels. This is notable as the busiest time of the calendar year for AHTS vessels is typically during the second and third quarters, a seasonably favorable time of year for AHTS activity. We believe the strength shown in our large AHTS vessels is a leading indicator for the relative strength of the market as we progress through 2024.

"Vessel revenue in the first quarter came in at $321.2 million with a gross margin of 47.5%, both of which nicely exceeded our expectations. The improvements in day rates offset the normal first quarter seasonality. Seasonality did play a factor in the first quarter, with activity down modestly in the Europe and Mediterranean segment sequentially, but this was offset by improvements in activity in other regions of the world. Additionally, our front-loaded drydock schedule consumed nearly six percentage points of utilization during the quarter. The improvement in day rates drove the revenue growth and margin performance in the first quarter and we expect as the typical seasonal factors abate and as we progress through our front-loaded drydock schedule, that quarterly revenue will continue to improve throughout the year through a combination of continued increases in day rates and improved utilization.

"We generated $69.4 million of free cash flow and we currently retain the unused capacity under the previously announced share repurchase authorization and are pleased to announce the Board has authorized an additional $18.1 million of additional share repurchase capacity, for a total share repurchase capacity of $50.7 million. The outstanding authorization represents the maximum permissible amount of share repurchases under our existing debt agreements. We will continue to weigh the value of share repurchases against other capital allocation opportunities so as to maximize shareholder value.

"We remain encouraged by the outlook for demand over the coming years and by the persistent tightness in vessel supply. Newbuilding vessel orders still have not materialized in any meaningful way, providing for a significant runway of time before new vessel supply can enter the market. We reiterate our full-year revenue guidance of $1.40 to $1.45 billion and gross margin guidance of 52.0% and we remain optimistic on the continued pace of offshore activity acceleration as a result of the constructive leading indicators we observed during the first quarter."

In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of March 31, 2024, the Company also has the following in-the-money warrants.

Common shares outstanding 52,759,223 New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share) 81,244 GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share) 88,887 Total 52,929,354

About Tidewater

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with 65 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration, production and offshore wind activities worldwide. To learn more, visit www.tdw.com.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws - that is, any statements that are not historical facts. Such statements often contain words such as "expect," "believe," "think," "anticipate," "predict," "plan," "assume," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "projections," "intend," "should," "will," "shall" and other similar words. Forward-looking statements address matters that are, to varying degrees, uncertain and based on our management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential impact on Tidewater Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "Company").

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from expectations or estimates reflected in such forward-looking statements, including, among others: fluctuations in worldwide energy demand and oil and gas prices; fleet additions by competitors and industry overcapacity; limited capital resources available to replenish our asset base as needed, including through acquisitions or vessel construction, and to fund our capital expenditure needs; uncertainty of global financial market conditions and potential constraints in accessing capital or credit if and when needed with favorable terms, if at all; changes in decisions and capital spending by customers based on industry expectations for offshore exploration, field development and production; consolidation of our customer base; loss of a major customer; changing customer demands for vessel specifications, which may make some of our older vessels technologically obsolete for certain customer projects or in certain markets; rapid technological changes; delays and other problems associated with vessel maintenance; the continued availability of qualified personnel and our ability to attract and retain them; the operating risks normally incident to our lines of business, including the potential impact of liquidated counterparties; our ability to comply with covenants in our indentures and other debt instruments; acts of terrorism and piracy; the impact of regional or global public health crises or pandemics; the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; integration of acquired businesses and entry into new lines of business; disagreements with our joint venture partners; natural disasters or significant weather conditions; unsettled political conditions, war, civil unrest and governmental actions, such as expropriation or enforcement of customs or other laws that are not well developed or consistently enforced; risks associated with our international operations, including local content, local currency or similar requirements especially in higher political risk countries where we operate; interest rate and foreign currency fluctuations; labor changes proposed by international conventions; increased regulatory burdens and oversight; changes in laws governing the taxation of foreign source income; retention of skilled workers; enforcement of laws related to the environment, labor and foreign corrupt practices; increased global concern, regulation and scrutiny regarding climate change; increased stockholder activism; the potential liability for remedial actions or assessments under existing or future environmental regulations or litigation; the effects of asserted and unasserted claims and the extent of available insurance coverage; the resolution of pending legal proceedings; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed with or furnished to the SEC.

If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize (or the consequences of any such development changes), or should our underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those reflected in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking and other statements in this presentation regarding our environmental, social and other sustainability plans, goals or activities are not an indication that these statements are necessarily material to investors or required to be disclosed in our filings with the SEC. In addition, historical, current, and forward-looking environmental, social and sustainability-related statements may be based on standards still developing, internal controls and processes that we continue to evolve, and assumptions subject to change in the future. Statements in this release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The financial statements and supplementary information presented in this press release were not audited. This press release presents extracts from the Consolidated Balance Sheets at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Consolidated Statements of Equity for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023; and the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023. Extracts are drawn from the December 31, 2023 audited annual financial statements of Tidewater Inc. All per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 318,686 $ 191,180 Other operating revenues 2,478 1,924 Total revenues 321,164 193,104 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 167,556 115,459 Costs of other operating revenues 1,150 1,151 General and administrative 25,329 23,545 Depreciation and amortization 56,270 30,666 Gain on asset dispositions, net (11,039 ) (2,216 ) Total costs and expenses 239,266 168,605 Operating income 81,898 24,499 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) (4,085 ) 2,348 Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies (5 ) - Interest income and other, net 1,483 130 Interest and other debt costs, net (19,476 ) (4,190 ) Total other expense (22,083 ) (1,712 ) Income before income taxes 59,815 22,787 Income tax expense 13,070 11,971 Net income 46,745 10,816 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (281 ) 78 Net income attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ 47,026 $ 10,738 Basic income per common share $ 0.90 $ 0.21 Diluted income per common share $ 0.89 $ 0.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding 52,320 50,604 Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options 580 1,368 Adjusted weighted average common shares 52,900 51,972

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, except share and par value data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 280,853 $ 274,437 Restricted cash 6,474 1,241 Trade and other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $3,687 and $15,914 at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 285,968 268,352 Marine operating supplies 24,767 31,933 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,447 15,172 Total current assets 615,509 591,135 Net properties and equipment 1,286,618 1,315,122 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 128,639 106,698 Indemnification assets 16,642 17,370 Other assets 30,408 32,449 Total assets $ 2,077,816 $ 2,062,774 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 51,774 $ 44,931 Accrued expenses 132,190 125,590 Current portion of long-term debt 103,009 103,077 Other current liabilities 52,164 55,133 Total current liabilities 339,137 328,731 Long-term debt 620,329 631,361 Other liabilities 63,197 64,985 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock of $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 shares authorized, 52,759,223 and 52,259,303 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 53 52 Additional paid-in-capital 1,646,061 1,671,759 Accumulated deficit (594,347 ) (637,838 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 5,209 5,266 Total stockholders' equity 1,056,976 1,039,239 Noncontrolling interests (1,823 ) (1,542 ) Total equity 1,055,153 1,037,697 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,077,816 $ 2,062,774

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Net income $ 46,745 $ 10,816 Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on note receivable 80 (132 ) Change in liability of pension plans (137 ) (190 ) Total comprehensive income $ 46,688 $ 10,494

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) Three Months Three Months Ended Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 46,745 $ 10,816 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 38,811 21,048 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 17,459 9,618 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 1,814 420 Amortization of below market contracts (1,206 ) - Provision for deferred income taxes 73 35 Gain on asset dispositions, net (11,039 ) (2,216 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,766 2,103 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Trade and other receivables (17,616 ) (25,733 ) Accounts payable 6,843 25,829 Accrued expenses 6,600 1,830 Deferred drydocking and survey costs (40,018 ) (31,325 ) Other, net 3,533 369 Net cash provided by operating activities 54,765 12,794 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from asset dispositions 12,463 5,716 Additions to properties and equipment (10,942 ) (8,651 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,521 (2,935 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments on long-term debt (12,500 ) - Purchase of common stock (3,501 ) - Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary - (1,427 ) Debt issuance costs (135 ) - Share based awards reacquired to pay taxes (28,462 ) (3,747 ) Net cash used in financing activities (44,598 ) (5,174 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,688 4,685 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 277,965 167,977 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 289,653 $ 172,662

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 15,621 $ 98 Income taxes $ 15,603 $ 17,057

Note: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2024 includes $2.3 million in long-term restricted cash, which is included in other assets in our consolidated balance sheet.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (In Thousands) Three Months Ended Accumulated Additional other Non Common paid-in Accumulated comprehensive controlling stock capital deficit income interest Total Balance at December 31, 2023 $ 52 $ 1,671,759 $ (637,838 ) $ 5,266 $ 1,542 $ 1,040,781 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 47,026 (57 ) (281 ) 46,688 Amortization of share-based awards - (25,697 ) - - - (25,697 ) Balance at March 31, 2024 $ 53 $ 1,647,488 $ (594,347 ) $ 5,209 $ 1,261 $ 1,059,664 Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 51 $ 1,556,990 $ (699,649 ) $ 8,576 $ 22 $ 865,990 Total comprehensive income (loss) - - 10,738 (322 ) 78 10,494 Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary - (1,427 ) - - - (1,427 ) Amortization of share-based awards - (1,644 ) - - - (1,644 ) Balance at March 31, 2023 $ 51 $ 1,553,919 $ (688,911 ) $ 8,254 $ 100 $ 873,413

The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Vessel revenues: Americas $ 63,941 20 % $ 47,687 25 % Asia Pacific 47,781 15 % 22,024 12 % Middle East 37,932 12 % 30,762 16 % Europe/Mediterranean 80,381 25 % 31,250 16 % West Africa 88,651 28 % 59,457 31 % Total vessel revenues $ 318,686 100 % $ 191,180 100 % Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 102,352 32 % $ 66,643 35 % Repair and maintenance 21,348 7 % 16,652 9 % Insurance 2,580 1 % 2,005 1 % Fuel, lube and supplies 17,318 5 % 13,555 7 % Other 23,958 8 % 16,604 9 % Total vessel operating costs 167,556 53 % 115,459 60 % Vessel operating margin (A) $ 151,130 47 % $ 75,721 40 %

Note (A): Vessel operating margin equals vessel revenues less vessel operating costs. The company's operating income (loss) and other components of income (loss) before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:

(In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Vessel operating profit: Americas $ 10,126 3 % $ 7,962 4 % Asia Pacific 14,847 5 % 5,568 3 % Middle East 1,529 0 % (344 ) (0 )% Europe/Mediterranean 14,757 5 % 2,036 1 % West Africa 41,010 13 % 17,221 9 % Other operating profit 1,328 0 % 773 0 % 83,597 26 % 33,216 17 % Corporate expenses (A) (12,738 ) (4 )% (10,933 ) (6 )% Gain on asset dispositions, net 11,039 3 % 2,216 1 % Operating income $ 81,898 26 % $ 24,499 13 %

Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include stock-based compensation of $2.8 million and $2.1 million, respectively. In addition, vessel operating and general and administrative costs for the three months March 31, 2024 and 2023, include $0.7 million and $1.4 million in acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - QUARTERLY DATA (In Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 318,686 $ 300,515 $ 296,975 $ 210,323 $ 191,180 Other operating revenues 2,478 2,143 2,287 4,638 1,924 Total revenues 321,164 302,658 299,262 214,961 193,104 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs (A) 167,556 158,553 164,239 118,264 115,459 Costs of other operating revenue 1,150 1,337 1,481 373 1,151 General and administrative (A) 25,329 24,724 21,001 26,013 23,545 Depreciation and amortization 56,270 59,167 57,730 32,768 30,666 Gain on asset dispositions, net (11,039 ) (4,218 ) (863 ) (1,404 ) (2,216 ) Total operating costs and expenses 239,266 239,563 243,588 176,014 168,605 Operating income 81,898 63,095 55,674 38,947 24,499 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) (4,085 ) 2,250 (2,149 ) (3,819 ) 2,348 Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies (5 ) 10 4 25 - Interest income and other, net 1,483 3,029 568 2,790 130 Interest and other debt costs, net (19,476 ) (20,263 ) (19,288 ) (4,731 ) (4,190 ) Total other expense (22,083 ) (14,974 ) (20,865 ) (5,735 ) (1,712 ) Income before income taxes 59,815 48,121 34,809 33,212 22,787 Income tax expense 13,070 10,793 9,260 11,284 11,971 Net income 46,745 37,328 25,549 21,928 10,816 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (281 ) (336 ) (650 ) (656 ) 78 Net income attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ 47,026 $ 37,664 $ 26,199 $ 22,584 $ 10,738 Basic income per common share $ 0.90 $ 0.72 $ 0.50 $ 0.44 $ 0.21 Diluted income per common share $ 0.89 $ 0.70 $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding 52,320 52,648 52,230 50,857 50,604 Dilutive effect of warrants, restricted stock units and stock options 580 1,351 1,380 1,148 1,368 Adjusted weighted average common shares 52,900 53,999 53,610 52,005 51,972 Vessel operating margin $ 151,130 $ 141,962 $ 132,736 $ 92,059 $ 75,721 Note (A): Acquisition, restructuring and integration related costs $ 709 $ 2,177 $ 6,079 $ 1,242 $ 1,426

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 280,853 $ 274,437 $ 275,070 $ 171,261 $ 165,145 Restricted cash 6,474 1,241 4,973 1,242 4,972 Trade and other receivables, net 285,968 268,352 250,671 195,906 182,198 Marine operating supplies 24,767 31,933 27,489 22,495 24,448 Assets held for sale - - 565 630 695 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 17,447 15,172 16,598 18,958 18,978 Total current assets 615,509 591,135 575,366 410,492 396,436 Net properties and equipment 1,286,618 1,315,122 1,348,001 784,873 786,168 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 128,639 106,698 99,215 92,481 82,787 Indemnification assets 16,642 17,370 18,648 22,678 27,698 Other assets 30,408 32,449 30,325 33,640 34,058 Total assets $ 2,077,816 $ 2,062,774 $ 2,071,555 $ 1,344,164 $ 1,327,147 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 51,774 $ 44,931 $ 57,183 $ 69,822 $ 64,775 Accrued expenses 132,190 125,590 119,631 91,875 107,348 Current portion of long-term debt 103,009 103,077 102,369 2,441 - Other current liabilities 52,164 55,133 53,301 42,305 43,220 Total current liabilities 339,137 328,731 332,484 206,443 215,343 Long-term debt 620,329 631,361 641,301 179,573 169,423 Other liabilities 63,197 64,985 66,246 65,621 68,968 Equity: Common stock 53 52 53 51 51 Additional paid-in-capital 1,646,061 1,671,759 1,668,392 1,554,793 1,553,919 Accumulated deficit (594,347 ) (637,838 ) (640,128 ) (666,327 ) (688,911 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,209 5,266 4,413 4,566 8,254 Total stockholders' equity 1,056,976 1,039,239 1,032,730 893,083 873,313 Noncontrolling interests (1,823 ) (1,542 ) (1,206 ) (556 ) 100 Total equity 1,055,153 1,037,697 1,031,524 892,527 873,413 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,077,816 $ 2,062,774 $ 2,071,555 $ 1,344,164 $ 1,327,147

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS - QUARTERLY DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 46,745 $ 37,328 $ 25,549 $ 21,928 $ 10,816 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 38,811 42,788 43,845 21,096 21,048 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 17,459 16,379 13,885 11,672 9,618 Amortization of debt premiums and discounts 1,814 1,975 1,802 422 420 Amortization of below market contracts (1,206 ) (1,894 ) (1,906 ) - - (Provision) benefit for deferred income taxes 73 23 35 (1 ) 35 Gain on asset dispositions, net (11,039 ) (4,218 ) (863 ) (1,404 ) (2,216 ) Gain on pension settlement - (506 ) - (1,807 ) - Stock-based compensation expense 2,766 3,508 2,496 2,648 2,103 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisition: Trade and other receivables (17,616 ) (17,072 ) (54,765 ) (12,186 ) (25,733 ) Accounts payable 6,843 (12,252 ) (12,639 ) 5,047 25,829 Accrued expenses 6,600 5,841 27,775 (15,374 ) 1,830 Deferred drydocking and survey costs (40,018 ) (24,069 ) (20,618 ) (21,366 ) (31,325 ) Other, net 3,533 (600 ) 10,343 (934 ) 369 Net cash provided by operating activities 54,765 47,231 34,939 9,741 12,794 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from asset dispositions 12,463 5,902 945 2,943 5,716 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - - (594,191 ) - - Additions to properties and equipment (10,942 ) (8,386 ) (5,702 ) (8,849 ) (8,651 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,521 (2,484 ) (598,948 ) (5,906 ) (2,935 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Exercise of warrants - - 111,483 - - Issuance of long-term debt - - 575,000 - - Principal payments on long-term debt (12,500 ) (13,677 ) - - - Purchase of common stock (3,501 ) (35,025 ) - - - Acquisition of non-controlling interest in a majority owned subsidiary - - - - (1,427 ) Debt issuance costs (135 ) - (14,758 ) - - Share based awards reacquired to pay taxes (28,462 ) (141 ) (378 ) (1,774 ) (3,747 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (44,598 ) (48,843 ) 671,347 (1,774 ) (5,174 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,688 (4,096 ) 107,338 2,061 4,685 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 277,965 282,061 174,723 172,662 167,977 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 289,653 $ 277,965 $ 282,061 $ 174,723 $ 172,662 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 15,621 $ 18,186 $ 606 $ 7,748 $ 98 Income taxes $ 15,603 $ 7,295 $ 9,384 $ 10,144 $ 17,057 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities: Purchase of vessels $ - $ 2,067 $ 27 $ 12,171 $ - Supplemental disclosure of noncash financing activities: Debt incurred for purchase of vessels $ - $ 3,037 $ 27 $ 12,171 $ -

TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA (In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS Americas fleet: PSV > 900 $ 29,924 $ 28,714 $ 29,270 $ 20,316 $ 20,556 PSV < 900 24,531 28,143 28,886 19,134 17,390 AHTS > 16K 2,036 4,034 3,584 3,425 3,395 AHTS 8 - 16K 2,476 2,316 2,064 2,807 2,807 AHTS 4 - 8K 945 1,428 1,570 1,480 1,521 Other 4,029 3,790 5,343 3,214 2,018 Total 63,941 68,425 70,717 50,376 47,687 Asia Pacific fleet: PSV > 900 23,210 19,485 20,159 9,648 9,101 PSV < 900 11,830 8,679 8,292 5,811 5,133 AHTS > 16K 4,555 3,759 3,271 2,065 1,342 AHTS 8 - 16K 4,507 4,706 5,287 5,001 5,397 AHTS 4 - 8K 1,576 1,601 1,582 8 998 Other 2,103 402 403 52 53 Total 47,781 38,632 38,994 22,585 22,024 Middle East fleet: PSV > 900 1,365 1,378 1,088 1,211 1,192 PSV < 900 21,017 19,215 17,790 16,812 14,965 AHTS > 16K 287 1,178 1,196 1,217 2,316 AHTS 8 - 16K 2,397 3,094 3,420 4,276 4,593 AHTS 4 - 8K 12,866 13,207 11,191 8,340 7,696 Total 37,932 38,072 34,685 31,856 30,762 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: PSV > 900 61,827 61,559 59,872 27,602 21,858 PSV < 900 14,126 15,356 14,039 9,195 6,663 AHTS > 16K 3,346 2,437 3,617 2,228 2,511 Other 1,082 1,391 1,401 270 218 Total 80,381 80,743 78,929 39,295 31,250 West Africa fleet: PSV > 900 21,743 15,478 17,566 11,550 9,900 PSV < 900 31,812 31,893 26,396 25,419 24,835 AHTS > 16K 8,048 6,994 7,138 9,129 6,237 AHTS 8 - 16K 16,316 11,219 11,917 9,870 9,827 AHTS 4 - 8K 2,370 2,126 2,745 3,496 2,360 Other 8,362 6,933 7,888 6,747 6,298 Total 88,651 74,643 73,650 66,211 59,457 Worldwide fleet: PSV > 900 138,069 126,614 127,955 70,327 62,607 PSV < 900 103,316 103,286 95,403 76,371 68,986 AHTS > 16K 18,272 18,402 18,806 18,064 15,801 AHTS 8 - 16K 25,696 21,335 22,688 21,954 22,624 AHTS 4 - 8K 17,757 18,362 17,088 13,324 12,575 Other 15,576 12,516 15,035 10,283 8,587 Total $ 318,686 $ 300,515 $ 296,975 $ 210,323 $ 191,180

TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS: Americas fleet: PSV > 900 11 12 12 10 10 PSV < 900 18 18 18 15 15 AHTS > 16K 2 2 2 2 2 AHTS 8 - 16K 2 2 2 2 2 AHTS 4 - 8K 2 2 2 2 2 Other 1 2 2 2 1 Total 36 38 38 33 32 Stacked vessels (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Active vessels 35 37 37 32 31 Asia Pacific fleet: PSV > 900 8 8 8 6 5 PSV < 900 5 5 4 2 2 AHTS > 16K 3 2 2 2 1 AHTS 8 - 16K 3 3 3 3 3 AHTS 4 - 8K 1 1 1 1 2 Other 1 - - - 1 Total 21 19 18 14 14 Stacked vessels - - - - (1 ) Active vessels 21 19 18 14 13 Middle East fleet: PSV > 900 1 1 1 1 1 PSV < 900 20 20 20 20 21 AHTS > 16K - 1 1 1 2 AHTS 8 - 16K 5 5 5 5 5 AHTS 4 - 8K 17 18 18 17 14 Total 43 45 45 44 43 Stacked vessels - - - - - Active vessels 43 45 45 44 43 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: PSV > 900 40 39 38 18 19 PSV < 900 9 10 10 7 7 AHTS > 16K 2 2 2 1 1 Total 51 51 50 26 27 Stacked vessels - - - - - Active vessels 51 51 50 26 27 West Africa fleet: PSV > 900 9 9 9 7 7 PSV < 900 19 19 19 18 18 AHTS > 16K 4 4 4 5 5 AHTS 8 - 16K 11 11 11 11 11 AHTS 4 - 8K 4 4 5 6 8 Other 21 21 24 23 25 Total 68 68 72 70 74 Stacked vessels (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (5 ) (8 ) Active vessels 67 67 69 65 66 Worldwide fleet: PSV > 900 69 69 68 42 42 PSV < 900 71 72 71 62 63 AHTS > 16K 11 11 11 11 11 AHTS 8 - 16K 21 21 21 21 21 AHTS 4 - 8K 24 25 26 26 26 Other 23 23 26 25 27 Total 219 221 223 187 190 Stacked vessels (2 ) (2 ) (4 ) (6 ) (10 ) Active vessels 217 219 219 181 180 Total active 217 219 219 181 180 Total stacked 2 2 4 6 10 Total 219 221 223 187 190

TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET: Americas fleet: PSV > 900 1,001 1,104 1,095 910 907 PSV < 900 1,631 1,675 1,730 1,365 1,359 AHTS > 16K 182 184 184 182 180 AHTS 8 - 16K 182 184 184 182 180 AHTS 4 - 8K 182 184 184 182 180 Other 128 184 184 182 121 Total 3,306 3,515 3,561 3,003 2,927 Asia Pacific fleet: PSV > 900 765 736 726 559 481 PSV < 900 455 454 358 182 180 AHTS > 16K 241 184 184 182 90 AHTS 8 - 16K 273 276 276 273 270 AHTS 4 - 8K 91 92 92 91 180 Other 54 - - - 48 Total 1,879 1,742 1,636 1,287 1,249 Middle East fleet: PSV > 900 91 92 92 91 90 PSV < 900 1,820 1,840 1,840 1,820 1,842 AHTS > 16K 32 92 92 91 180 AHTS 8 - 16K 455 460 460 455 450 AHTS 4 - 8K 1,547 1,615 1,640 1,556 1,291 Total 3,945 4,099 4,124 4,013 3,853 Europe/Mediterranean fleet: PSV > 900 3,603 3,588 3,492 1,638 1,672 PSV < 900 838 920 907 637 630 AHTS > 16K 182 184 184 139 90 Total 4,623 4,692 4,583 2,414 2,392 West Africa fleet: PSV > 900 819 828 819 637 630 PSV < 900 1,729 1,735 1,744 1,638 1,620 AHTS > 16K 364 368 368 407 450 AHTS 8 - 16K 1,001 1,012 1,012 1,001 990 AHTS 4 - 8K 364 385 476 546 720 Other 1,875 1,899 2,184 2,099 2,256 Total 6,152 6,227 6,603 6,328 6,666 Worldwide fleet: PSV > 900 6,279 6,348 6,224 3,835 3,780 PSV < 900 6,473 6,624 6,579 5,642 5,631 AHTS > 16K 1,001 1,012 1,012 1,001 990 AHTS 8 - 16K 1,911 1,932 1,932 1,911 1,890 AHTS 4 - 8K 2,184 2,276 2,392 2,375 2,371 Other 2,057 2,083 2,368 2,281 2,425 Total 19,905 20,275 20,507 17,045 17,087

TIDEWATER INC. OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 OUT-OF-SERVICE - STACKED DAYS: Americas fleet: PSV < 900 84 92 92 91 99 Total 84 92 92 91 99 Asia Pacific fleet: Other - - - - 48 Total - - - - 48 West Africa fleet: AHTS 4 - 8K 91 109 184 182 180 Other - 16 103 265 540 Total 91 125 287 447 720 Worldwide fleet: PSV < 900 84 92 92 91 99 AHTS 4 - 8K 91 109 184 182 180 Other - 16 103 265 588 Total 175 217 379 538 867