NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the world's leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

" The Workiva team delivered another solid quarter, resulting in subscription revenue growth of 20%," said Julie Iskow, President & Chief Executive Officer. " Workiva's platform remains a key differentiator for new logo wins and account expansion deals. Workiva is the only platform that brings Financial Reporting, ESG and GRC together in one secure, controlled, audit-ready environment. We are the platform for assured integrated reporting."

" In Q1, we generated 66% of subscription revenue from customers who have multiple solutions," said Jill Klindt, Chief Financial Officer. " Our focus on multi-solution deals and account expansions led to the increase in the number of larger subscription contracts. Workiva had 332 customers with an annual contract value over $300,000 at the end of the first quarter, growing 34% compared to the same time last year."

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue: Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 reached $176 million, an increase of 17% from $150 million in the first quarter of 2023. Subscription and support revenue contributed $155 million, up 20% versus the first quarter of 2023. Professional services revenue was $21 million, relatively flat compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Revenue: Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 reached $176 million, an increase of 17% from $150 million in the first quarter of 2023. Subscription and support revenue contributed $155 million, up 20% versus the first quarter of 2023. Professional services revenue was $21 million, relatively flat compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $134 million compared with $112 million in the same quarter of 2023. GAAP gross margin was 76.4% versus 74.3% in the first quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $136 million, an increase of 20% compared with the prior year's first quarter, and non-GAAP gross margin was 77.7% compared to 75.5% in the first quarter of 2023.

Results from Operations: GAAP loss from operations for the first quarter of 2024 was $18 million compared with a loss of $47 million in the prior year's first quarter. Non-GAAP income from operations was $6 million compared with a non-GAAP loss from operations of $7 million in the first quarter of 2023.

GAAP Net Loss: GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $12 million compared with a net loss of $46 million for the prior year's first quarter. GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.21 compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.86 in the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP Net Income/Loss: Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $13 million compared with a loss of $7 million in the prior year's first quarter. Non-GAAP net income per basic share and diluted share was $0.23 and $0.22, respectively, compared with a net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.12 in the first quarter of 2023.

Liquidity: As of March 31, 2024, Workiva had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $838 million, compared with $814 million as of December 31, 2023. Workiva had $71 million aggregate principal amount of 1.125% convertible senior notes due in 2026, $702 million aggregate principal amount of 1.250% convertible senior notes due in 2028 and $14 million of finance lease obligations outstanding as of March 31, 2024.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Customers: Workiva had 6,074 customers as of March 31, 2024, a net increase of 320 customers from March 31, 2023.

Revenue Retention Rate: As of March 31, 2024, Workiva's revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 98%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 111%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers.

As of March 31, 2024, Workiva's revenue retention rate (excluding add-on revenue) was 98%, and the revenue retention rate including add-on revenue was 111%. Add-on revenue includes changes in both solutions and pricing for existing customers. Large Contracts: As of March 31, 2024, Workiva had 1,696 customers with an annual contract value ("ACV") of more than $100,000, up 24% from 1,363 customers at March 31, 2023. Workiva had 961 customers with an ACV of more than $150,000, up 29% from 746 customers in the first quarter of 2023. Workiva had 332 customers with an ACV of more than $300,000, up 34% from 247 customers in the first quarter of 2023.

Financial Outlook

As of May 2, 2024, Workiva is providing guidance as follows:

Second Quarter 2024 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $174 million to $176 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $24.0 million to $22.0 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $2 million to $4 million.

GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.32 to $0.29.

Non-GAAP net income per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.16 to $0.19.

Net income (loss) per basic share is based on 55.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2024 Guidance:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $719 million to $723 million.

GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $76 million to $72 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations is expected to be in the range of $27 million to $31 million.

GAAP net loss per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.90 to $0.83.

Non-GAAP net income per basic share is expected to be in the range of $0.96 to $1.03.

Net income (loss) per basic share is based on 55.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding.

Quarterly Conference Call

Workiva will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the Company's financial results for the first quarter 2024, in addition to discussing the Company's outlook for the second quarter and full year 2024.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) is on a mission to power transparent reporting for a better world. We build and deliver the world's leading cloud platform for assured integrated reporting to meet stakeholder demands for action, transparency, and disclosure of financial and non-financial data. Workiva offers the only unified SaaS platform that brings customers' financial reporting, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), and Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) together in a controlled, secure, audit-ready platform. Our platform simplifies the most complex reporting and disclosure challenges by streamlining processes, connecting data and teams, and ensuring consistency. Learn more at workiva.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP adjustments referenced herein relate to the exclusion of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP historical financial measures has been provided in Table I at the end of this press release. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP guidance has been provided in Table II at the end of this press release.

Workiva believes that the use of non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is helpful to its investors. These measures, which are referred to as non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. Non-GAAP gross profit is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense attributable to cost of revenues from gross profit. Non-GAAP gross margin is the ratio calculated by dividing non-GAAP gross profit by revenues. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from loss from operations. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated by excluding stock-based compensation expense, net of tax and amortization expense for acquisition-related intangible assets from net loss. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted- average shares outstanding as presented in the calculation of GAAP net loss per share. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses, Workiva believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. For business combinations, we generally allocate a portion of the purchase price to intangible assets. The amount of the allocation is based on estimates and assumptions made by management and is subject to amortization. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of its related amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition and thus we do not believe it is reflective of ongoing operations. Workiva's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as tools for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating Workiva's own operating results over different periods of time.

Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in Workiva's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Workiva's reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense has been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in Workiva's business and an important part of the compensation provided to its employees. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Workiva's business.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "guidance" or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company's documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Revenue Subscription and support $ 154,979 $ 129,664 Professional services 20,688 20,525 Total revenue 175,667 150,189 Cost of revenue Subscription and support (1) 27,927 24,133 Professional services (1) 13,596 14,385 Total cost of revenue 41,523 38,518 Gross profit 134,144 111,671 Operating expenses Research and development (1) 45,495 45,791 Sales and marketing (1) 82,633 70,710 General and administrative (1) 24,299 42,011 Total operating expenses 152,427 158,512 Loss from operations (18,283 ) (46,841 ) Interest income 10,455 3,717 Interest expense (3,232 ) (1,501 ) Other income and (expense), net 86 (940 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (10,974 ) (45,565 ) Provision for income taxes 713 585 Net loss $ (11,687 ) $ (46,150 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.86 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 54,915,852 53,690,242

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Cost of revenue Subscription and support $ 1,601 $ 1,072 Professional services 727 633 Operating expenses Research and development 4,641 4,697 Sales and marketing 8,038 6,958 General and administrative 8,000 24,682

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 296,066 $ 256,100 Marketable securities 542,281 557,622 Accounts receivable, net 87,898 125,193 Deferred costs 37,822 39,023 Other receivables 7,162 7,367 Prepaid expenses and other 25,771 23,631 Total current assets 997,000 1,008,936 Property and equipment, net 23,295 24,282 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,254 12,642 Deferred costs, non-current 32,848 33,346 Goodwill 110,317 112,097 Intangible assets, net 21,154 22,892 Other assets 6,036 4,665 Total assets $ 1,201,904 $ 1,218,860 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,911 $ 5,204 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 89,437 97,921 Deferred revenue 367,060 380,843 Finance lease obligations 540 532 Total current liabilities 466,948 484,500 Convertible senior notes, non-current 763,063 762,455 Deferred revenue, non-current 31,085 36,177 Other long-term liabilities 212 178 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 9,839 10,890 Finance lease obligations, non-current 13,913 14,050 Total liabilities 1,285,060 1,308,250 Stockholders' deficit Common stock 55 54 Additional paid-in-capital 584,752 562,942 Accumulated deficit (664,328 ) (652,641 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3,635 ) 255 Total stockholders' deficit (83,156 ) (89,390 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 1,201,904 $ 1,218,860

WORKIVA INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (11,687 ) $ (46,150 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,522 2,800 Stock-based compensation expense 23,007 38,042 (Recovery of) provision for doubtful accounts (123 ) 106 Realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities, net - 561 Amortization of premiums and discounts on marketable securities, net (3,749 ) (1,028 ) Amortization of issuance costs and debt discount 608 325 Deferred income tax (295 ) (10 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 36,947 29,363 Deferred costs 1,405 1,770 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,426 1,295 Other receivables 194 95 Prepaid expenses (2,273 ) (5,732 ) Other assets (1,090 ) (74 ) Accounts payable 4,726 207 Deferred revenue (17,526 ) (9,955 ) Operating lease liability (987 ) (1,172 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,261 ) (4,880 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 24,844 5,563 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (203 ) (198 ) Purchase of marketable securities (116,567 ) (125,815 ) Sale of marketable securities 4,609 43,713 Maturities of marketable securities 129,640 31,905 Purchase of intangible assets (31 ) (79 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 17,448 (50,474 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from option exercises 302 1,457 Taxes paid related to net share settlements of stock-based compensation awards (8,611 ) (7,228 ) Proceeds from shares issued in connection with employee stock purchase plan 7,113 5,546 Principal payments on finance lease obligations (129 ) (124 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,325 ) (349 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (1,107 ) 548 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 39,860 (44,712 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 256,721 240,197 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 296,581 $ 195,485

Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 296,066 $ 195,485 Restricted cash included within prepaid expenses and other at end of period 515 - Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 296,581 $ 195,485

TABLE I WORKIVA INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP INFORMATION (in thousands, except share and per share) Three months ended March 31, 2024 2023 Gross profit, subscription and support $ 127,052 $ 105,531 Add back: Stock-based compensation 1,601 1,072 Gross profit, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 128,653 $ 106,603 Gross profit, professional services $ 7,092 $ 6,140 Add back: Stock-based compensation 727 633 Gross profit, professional services, non-GAAP $ 7,819 $ 6,773 Gross profit $ 134,144 $ 111,671 Add back: Stock-based compensation 2,328 1,705 Gross profit, non-GAAP $ 136,472 $ 113,376 Cost of revenue, subscription and support $ 27,927 $ 24,133 Less: Stock-based compensation 1,601 1,072 Cost of revenue, subscription and support, non-GAAP $ 26,326 $ 23,061 Cost of revenue, professional services $ 13,596 $ 14,385 Less: Stock-based compensation 727 633 Cost of revenue, professional services, non-GAAP $ 12,869 $ 13,752 Research and development $ 45,495 $ 45,791 Less: Stock-based compensation 4,641 4,697 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 890 886 Research and development, non-GAAP $ 39,964 $ 40,208 Sales and marketing $ 82,633 $ 70,710 Less: Stock-based compensation 8,038 6,958 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 412 601 Sales and marketing, non-GAAP $ 74,183 $ 63,151 General and administrative $ 24,299 $ 42,011 Less: Stock-based compensation 8,000 24,682 General and administrative, non-GAAP $ 16,299 $ 17,329 Loss from operations $ (18,283 ) $ (46,841 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 23,007 38,042 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,302 1,487 Income (loss) from operations, non-GAAP $ 6,026 $ (7,312 ) Net loss $ (11,687 ) $ (46,150 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 23,007 38,042 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,302 1,487 Net income (loss), non-GAAP $ 12,622 $ (6,621 ) Net loss per basic and diluted share: $ (0.21 ) $ (0.86 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.42 0.71 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.02 0.03 Net income (loss) per basic share, non-GAAP $ 0.23 $ (0.12 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share, non-GAAP $ 0.22 $ (0.12 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic, non-GAAP 54,915,852 53,690,242 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted, non-GAAP 56,352,572 53,690,242

TABLE II WORKIVA INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ending June 30, 2024 Year ending December 31, 2024 Loss from operations, GAAP range $ (24,000 ) - $ (22,000 ) $ (76,000 ) - $ (72,000 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 24,700 24,700 98,000 98,000 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 1,300 1,300 5,000 5,000 Income from operations, non-GAAP range $ 2,000 - $ 4,000 $ 27,000 - $ 31,000 Net loss per share, GAAP range $ (0.32 ) - $ (0.29 ) $ (0.90 ) - $ (0.83 ) Add back: Stock-based compensation 0.46 0.46 1.77 1.77 Add back: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 0.02 0.02 0.09 0.09 Net income per share, non-GAAP range $ 0.16 - $ 0.19 $ 0.96 - $ 1.03 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 55,200,000 55,200,000 55,300,000 55,300,000

