

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were marginally higher on Friday but were set for their steepest weekly loss in three months amid easing Middle East tensions and signs of weak U.S. demand.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 0.1 percent at $83.75 a barrel while WTI crude futures were up 0.1 percent at $79.04.



Brent was on course for a 6 percent weekly decline and WTI for a 5.5 percent weekly loss.



After the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged inflation concerns and signaled delayed rate cuts, investors now await the all-important nonfarm payrolls report later in the day for important clues on the economic and rate outlook.



The global economy is proving resilient, and inflation has declined, but any widening of the conflict in the Middle East could increase price pressures and dampen growth, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a think tank in Paris, said in its latest economic survey.



In the Middle East, a Gaza truce proposal to free some hostages held by Hamas is under consideration after Hamas said it was sending a delegation to Egypt for further cease-fire talks.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has vowed that the United States will not support Israel's proposed major military operation in Rafah without an effective plan to make sure that civilians are not harmed.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken