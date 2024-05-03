Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 02-May-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
470.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue
474.80p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 02-May-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
362.43p
INCLUDING current year revenue
365.24p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 02-May-2024
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
308.74p
INCLUDING current year revenue
308.74p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596