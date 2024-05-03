

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold was little changed on Friday and headed for its first back-to-back weekly loss in more than two months amid easing tensions in the Middle East and fears of high-for-longer U.S. interest rates.



Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $2,301.65 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were marginally higher at $2,310.25.



The dollar traded weak while the yen was headed for its biggest weekly gain in 16 months after suspected intervention by Japanese authorities to pull the currency away from 34-year lows.



After the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged inflation concerns and signaled delayed rate cuts, investors now await the all-important nonfarm payrolls report later in the day for a clearer outlook on the labor market and the interest rate path.



According to CME FedWatch tool, market participants currently see a 59 percent chance of the first rate cut of at least 25 basis points (bps) being delivered in September.



The global economy is proving resilient, and inflation has declined, but any widening of the conflict in the Middle East could increase price pressures and dampen growth, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a think tank in Paris, said in its latest economic survey.



In the Middle East, a Gaza truce proposal to free some hostages held by Hamas is under consideration after Hamas said it was sending a delegation to Egypt for further cease-fire talks.



