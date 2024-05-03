

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced $3 billion to replace toxic lead pipes and deliver clean drinking water to communities across the country.



Speaking in Wilmington, North Carolina, Biden announced $76 million from his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for lead pipe replacement across the state.



Lead pipe replacement in Wilmington is now underway, kicking off this project for the city.



The White House said every state and U.S. territory will get funding to help address lead in drinking water while creating good-paying jobs.



This is a key action as part of President's commitment to replace every lead pipe in the country within a decade.



The funding, announced through EPA's Lead Service Line Replacement Drinking Water State Revolving Fund program. is expected to replace up to 1.7 million lead pipes nationwide.



Additionally, to further reduce lead exposure, the Department of Housing and Urban Development is announcing nearly $90 million to reduce residential health hazards in public housing, including lead-based paint hazards, carbon monoxide, mold, radon, fire safety, and asbestos



Lead can cause a range of serious health impacts, including irreversible harm to brain development in children.



