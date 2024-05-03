In another article of a series, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Angelika Möbius, the founder of the startup Solar AI Twin. She says addressing the gender gap in the solar industry is a complex task that requires a deep understanding of the unique challenges women face. Key barriers include a lack of mentorship opportunities and the absence of professional networks. The energy sector has historically been male-dominated. Drawing from my 18 years of experience working for solar corporations, I recognize that we still have a significant journey ahead. Over time, we've made substantial ...

