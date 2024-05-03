

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Amidst a Fed that seemed highly dependent on incoming data to shape monetary policy decision, markets resumed focus on the job market update from the U.S. due on Friday morning. Consensus estimates point to a steady unemployment rate and a lower addition to non-farm payrolls. Meanwhile, positive corporate earnings bolstered market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading higher. European benchmarks are trading well into positive territory. Asian shares mostly gained.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices rose slightly. Gold prices traded close to the flatline. Cryptocurrencies extended gains.



Here is a glance of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,531.50, up 0.80% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,083.00, up 0.37% Germany's DAX at 17,985.25, up 0.44% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,213.33, up 0.50% France's CAC 40 at 7,963.51, up 0.62% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,919.55, up 0.60% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,236.07, down 0.10% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,629.00, up 0.55% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,104.82, down 0.26% (April 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,475.92, up 1.48%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0740, up 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.2553, up 0.18% USD/JPY at 153.07, down 0.36% AUD/USD at 0.6583, up 0.30% USD/CAD at 1.3664, down 0.05% Dollar Index at 105.21, down 0.08%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.564%, down 0.09% Germany at 2.5190%, down 1.33% France at 3.021%, down 0.98% U.K. at 4.3150%, up 0.58% Japan at 0.894%, down 1.11%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jul) at $83.89, up 0.26%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jun) at $79.12, up 0.22%. Gold Futures (Jun) at $2,308.80, down 0.03%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $59,195.47, up 2.73% Ethereum at $2,972.95, up 1.12% BNB at $565.29, up 2.20% Solana at $137.31, up 3.23% XRP at $0.5191, up 1.08%.



