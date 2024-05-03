

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $208.3 million, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $172.6 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CBOE Global Markets, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $227.7 million or $2.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $957.2 million from $988.2 million last year.



CBOE Global Markets, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $208.3 Mln. vs. $172.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.96 vs. $1.63 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $957.2 Mln vs. $988.2 Mln last year.



