

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation increased further in April to the highest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 69.80 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 68.50 percent increase in March.



Further, the latest inflation was the highest since November 2022, when prices had risen by 84.39 percent.



Among categories, there was a 103.86 percent jump in education costs, and transportation charges grew sharply by 80.39 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages alone surged 68.50 percent, and health costs rose 77.67 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 3.18 percent in April, after a 3.16 percent gain in March.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation rose to a 13-month high of 55.66 percent in April from 51.47 percent in the prior month. Monthly, producer prices moved up 3.6 percent versus a 3.3 percent gain in March.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend! In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand. Hier klicken