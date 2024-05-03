University of Michigan researchers have found that the value of rooftop solar will increase by between 5% and 15% by the mid-century across a range of US cities under moderate climate change, and by up to 20% by the end of the century. Researchers from the University of Michigan have found that climate change will increase the future value of residential rooftop solar panels across the United States by up to 20% by the end of the century. In "Climate change will impact the value and optimal adoption of residential rooftop solar," which was recently published in Nature Climate Change, the researchers ...

