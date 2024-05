THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 08.05 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) is up over 51% at $4.02. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO) is up over 20% at $10.36. Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd. (NUVO) is up over 19% at $5.63. WideOpenWest, Inc. (WOW) is up over 17% at $4.46. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (RPID) is up over 17% at $1.15. Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) is up over 16% at $7.94. AXT, Inc. (AXTI) is up over 16% at $3.53. Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is up over 13% at $316.16. OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) is up over 13% at $12.45. Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD) is up over 12% at $2.27. Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) is up over 11% at $35.56. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is up over 10% at $2.25. Udemy, Inc. (UDMY) is up over 9% at $10.86.



In the Red



AEON Biopharma, Inc. (AEON) is down over 44% at $1.85. Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) is down over 29% at $33.90. Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) is down over 20% at $1.02. Stem, Inc. (STEM) is down over 19% at $1.54. Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is down over 18% at $2.57. Cloudflare, Inc. (NET) is down over 13% at $77.35. Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) is down over 13% at $20.54. Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is down over 11% at $120.00. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF) is down over 11% at $3.98. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI) is down over 11% at $1.53. Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) is down over 8% at $59.68. Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is down over 8% at $1.60. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is down over 6% at $38.57.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs. Hier klicken