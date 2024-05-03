Mondi Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

3 May 2024

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 1 May 2024 (the voting record date) was 441,412,530 ordinary shares of €0.22 each. Overall approximately 76% of shares were voted.The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Total % of ISC Voted Votes Withheld ** 1. To receive the report and accounts 333,958,438 100.00 1,031 0.00 333,959,469 75.66% 1,671,462 2. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy) 321,686,048 97.05 9,763,499 2.95 331,449,547 75.09% 4,181,383 3. To declare a final dividend 335,189,076 99.94 210,521 0.06 335,399,597 75.98% 231,334 4. To re-elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director 330,392,948 98.51 5,002,187 1.49 335,395,135 75.98% 235,795 5. To re-elect Sue Clark as a director 327,638,287 97.69 7,756,848 2.31 335,395,135 75.98% 235,795 6. To re-elect Anke Groth as a director 330,090,368 98.42 5,304,463 1.58 335,394,831 75.98% 236,099 7. To re-elect Andrew King as a director 334,308,907 99.97 85,407 0.03 334,394,314 75.76% 236,617 8. To re-elect Saki Macozoma as a director 326,297,241 97.29 9,086,972 2.71 335,384,213 75.98% 236,717 9. To re-elect Mike Powell as a director 334,247,808 99.66 1,147,192 0.34 335,395,000 75.98% 235,931 10. To re-elect Dominique Reiniche as a director 329,644,622 98.53 4,917,773 1.47 334,562,395 75.79% 1,068,535 11. To re-elect Dame Angela Strank as a director 328,209,151 97.86 7,186,465 2.14 335,395,616 75.98% 235,314 12. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director 325,845,844 97.15 9,548,332 2.85 335,394,176 75.98% 236,753 13. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director 330,482,348 98.54 4,912,962 1.46 335,395,310 75.98% 235,620 14. To appoint the auditors 334,204,751 99.65 1,188,808 0.35 335,393,559 75.98% 237,372 15. To authorise the audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration 335,059,287 99.90 331,571 0.10 335,390,858 75.98% 240,073 16. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities 307,647,081 91.73 27,741,662 8.27 335,388,743 75.98% 242,188 17. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights* 268,760,106 80.33 65,796,371 19.67 334,556,477 75.79% 1,074,454 18. To authorise Mondi plc to purchase its own shares* 295,500,331 88.16 39,684,785 11.84 335,185,116 75.93% 445,815 19. To authorise general meetings to be held on 14 days' notice* 284,133,433 84.93 50,433,874 15.07 334,567,307 75.79% 1,063,623

* Special Resolutions

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

Jenny Hampshire

Company Secretary

Mondi plc

