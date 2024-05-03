Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
03.05.24
10:19 Uhr
18,130 Euro
-0,210
-1,14 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,23018,51014:53
18,23018,51014:53
PR Newswire
03.05.2024 | 14:48
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mondi Plc - Result of AGM

Mondi Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

3 May 2024

Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today.

All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 1 May 2024 (the voting record date) was 441,412,530 ordinary shares of €0.22 each. Overall approximately 76% of shares were voted.The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:

Resolution

Votes

For

%

Votes

Against

%

Votes

Total

% of ISC Voted

Votes Withheld **

1. To receive the report and accounts

333,958,438

100.00

1,031

0.00

333,959,469

75.66%

1,671,462

2. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy)

321,686,048

97.05

9,763,499

2.95

331,449,547

75.09%

4,181,383

3. To declare a final dividend

335,189,076

99.94

210,521

0.06

335,399,597

75.98%

231,334

4. To re-elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director

330,392,948

98.51

5,002,187

1.49

335,395,135

75.98%

235,795

5. To re-elect Sue Clark as a director

327,638,287

97.69

7,756,848

2.31

335,395,135

75.98%

235,795

6. To re-elect Anke Groth as a director

330,090,368

98.42

5,304,463

1.58

335,394,831

75.98%

236,099

7. To re-elect Andrew King as a director

334,308,907

99.97

85,407

0.03

334,394,314

75.76%

236,617

8. To re-elect Saki Macozoma as a director

326,297,241

97.29

9,086,972

2.71

335,384,213

75.98%

236,717

9. To re-elect Mike Powell as a director

334,247,808

99.66

1,147,192

0.34

335,395,000

75.98%

235,931

10. To re-elect Dominique Reiniche as a director

329,644,622

98.53

4,917,773

1.47

334,562,395

75.79%

1,068,535

11. To re-elect Dame Angela Strank as a director

328,209,151

97.86

7,186,465

2.14

335,395,616

75.98%

235,314

12. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director

325,845,844

97.15

9,548,332

2.85

335,394,176

75.98%

236,753

13. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director

330,482,348

98.54

4,912,962

1.46

335,395,310

75.98%

235,620

14. To appoint the auditors

334,204,751

99.65

1,188,808

0.35

335,393,559

75.98%

237,372

15. To authorise the audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration

335,059,287

99.90

331,571

0.10

335,390,858

75.98%

240,073

16. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities

307,647,081

91.73

27,741,662

8.27

335,388,743

75.98%

242,188

17. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights*

268,760,106

80.33

65,796,371

19.67

334,556,477

75.79%

1,074,454

18. To authorise Mondi plc

to purchase its own shares*

295,500,331

88.16

39,684,785

11.84

335,185,116

75.93%

445,815

19. To authorise general

meetings to be held on 14

days' notice*

284,133,433

84.93

50,433,874

15.07

334,567,307

75.79%

1,063,623

* Special Resolutions

** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

Jenny Hampshire

Company Secretary

Mondi plc

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 22,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2023, Mondi had revenues of €7.3 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.2 billion. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

mondigroup.com

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa Proprietary Limited t/a BofA Securities.


Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.