Mondi Plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03
Mondi plc
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registered number: 6209386
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
3 May 2024
Annual General Meeting
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mondi plc was held earlier today.
All resolutions were passed by shareholders by way of a poll and all valid proxy votes were included in the poll. The Company's issued share capital on 1 May 2024 (the voting record date) was 441,412,530 ordinary shares of €0.22 each. Overall approximately 76% of shares were voted.The total number of votes received on each resolution is as follows:
Resolution
Votes
For
%
Votes
Against
%
Votes
Total
% of ISC Voted
Votes Withheld **
1. To receive the report and accounts
333,958,438
100.00
1,031
0.00
333,959,469
75.66%
1,671,462
2. To approve the remuneration report (other than the policy)
321,686,048
97.05
9,763,499
2.95
331,449,547
75.09%
4,181,383
3. To declare a final dividend
335,189,076
99.94
210,521
0.06
335,399,597
75.98%
231,334
4. To re-elect Svein Richard Brandtzaeg as a director
330,392,948
98.51
5,002,187
1.49
335,395,135
75.98%
235,795
5. To re-elect Sue Clark as a director
327,638,287
97.69
7,756,848
2.31
335,395,135
75.98%
235,795
6. To re-elect Anke Groth as a director
330,090,368
98.42
5,304,463
1.58
335,394,831
75.98%
236,099
7. To re-elect Andrew King as a director
334,308,907
99.97
85,407
0.03
334,394,314
75.76%
236,617
8. To re-elect Saki Macozoma as a director
326,297,241
97.29
9,086,972
2.71
335,384,213
75.98%
236,717
9. To re-elect Mike Powell as a director
334,247,808
99.66
1,147,192
0.34
335,395,000
75.98%
235,931
10. To re-elect Dominique Reiniche as a director
329,644,622
98.53
4,917,773
1.47
334,562,395
75.79%
1,068,535
11. To re-elect Dame Angela Strank as a director
328,209,151
97.86
7,186,465
2.14
335,395,616
75.98%
235,314
12. To re-elect Philip Yea as a director
325,845,844
97.15
9,548,332
2.85
335,394,176
75.98%
236,753
13. To re-elect Stephen Young as a director
330,482,348
98.54
4,912,962
1.46
335,395,310
75.98%
235,620
14. To appoint the auditors
334,204,751
99.65
1,188,808
0.35
335,393,559
75.98%
237,372
15. To authorise the audit committee to determine the auditors' remuneration
335,059,287
99.90
331,571
0.10
335,390,858
75.98%
240,073
16. To authorise the directors to allot relevant securities
307,647,081
91.73
27,741,662
8.27
335,388,743
75.98%
242,188
17. To authorise the directors to disapply pre-emption rights*
268,760,106
80.33
65,796,371
19.67
334,556,477
75.79%
1,074,454
18. To authorise Mondi plc
to purchase its own shares*
295,500,331
88.16
39,684,785
11.84
335,185,116
75.93%
445,815
19. To authorise general
meetings to be held on 14
days' notice*
284,133,433
84.93
50,433,874
15.07
334,567,307
75.79%
1,063,623
* Special Resolutions
** A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.
Jenny Hampshire
Company Secretary
Mondi plc
About Mondi
Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 22,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.
In 2023, Mondi had revenues of €7.3 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.2 billion. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).
mondigroup.com
