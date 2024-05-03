Bernoulli | Locke: Launch of Curated VIP SailGP Fan Experiences

Bernoulli | Locke and SailGP offer a new range of VIP experiences at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix June 22-23. Exclusive behind-the-scenes fan access to exciting sail racing on Governors Island.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Bernoulli | Locke has partnered with SailGP to provide exclusive immersive luxury experiences at SailGP events. This initiative will kick off with three exciting curated VIP experiences available at the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix June 22-23. Experiences will be available to reserve and purchase at TrueFanExperiences.com starting May 4 prior to the Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix.

he featured experience includes glamping for two nights at the Collective Governors Island. This puts guests in luxury tents in the middle of the SailGP Race Stadium, at the water's edge along the racecourse in a unique getaway from the city. These new experiences combine elements of immersion into SailGP with bespoke access to SailGP's technical areas and race stadium across the weekend.

"SailGP is more than just a race; we want fans that attend our events to have an enjoyable experience by the water," said Andy Thompson, SailGP Managing Director, "New York City's iconic skyline provides the perfect backdrop for Bernoulli | Locke to launch these experiences, where the spirit of adventure and luxury hospitality meet the forefront of technological advancements in racing. Bernoulli | Locke has strong expertise in delivering customer experiences that we hope will exceed our fans' expectations."

These exclusive experiences go beyond traditional spectating. Attendees can immerse themselves in the heart of the action, with VIP access, a private yacht race viewing experience on the edge of the race course, and more, all curated to provide an adrenaline-pumping immersion into the world of SailGP racing.

"SailGP exemplifies the thrill of competitive sailing and the luxury of experiential sporting events," added David Palmer, Bernoulli | Locke Founder and CEO. "We are offering bespoke packages that combine viewing options for SailGP racing on Governors Island with unique lodging and on-water options. We invite everyone to explore the experiences for this spectacular two-day event."

Prices for experiences range from $500 - $3,000 per person, with options to customize and select an experience that appeals to the SailGP fan's interest.

Event Details:

Date: June 22-23

Location: Governors Island, New York City

Booking and Additional Information: TrueFanExperiences.com

About SailGP

SailGP is the world's most exciting racing on water. The global championship features national teams battling in short, intense races at iconic stadium-style venues across the globe. The high-tech, high-speed action features sailing's best athletes racing in identical hydro foiling F50 catamarans, flying at speeds approaching 100 km/h. SailGP also races for a better future, championing a world powered by nature. Visit SailGP.com for more information.

About Bernoulli | Locke

Bernoulli | Locke is focused on creating and investing in member-based businesses organized around passions and experiences. We invite individuals to explore their interests in new ways to create unique and innovative community engagement and to invest in and own businesses to better serve their passions.

