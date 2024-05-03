Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenX First Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange from Malaysia to Visit East Java Regional Management Office of Nahdlatul Ulama to Share RWA Journey and Learnings

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) GreenX paid a courtesy visit to PWNU in Indonesia, the largest Islamic organization in the world with over 120 million members. It is also a charitable body funding schools and hospitals as well as organizing communities to help alleviate poverty.

The meeting at the East Java PWNU Office was casual, sincere and warm, attended by well-respected clergymen and professionals:

Dr. Kyai Misbahul Munir

?Dr. Kyai Hasan Ubaid

KH. Rosidi

Prof. Dr. Haris

H. Hambali

Other key stakeholders of PWNU

Representing GreenX during this visit were Philip Tam, Chief Exchange Officer of GreenX and Sebastian Loke, Head of Business Development. The meeting was held at the Nahdatul Ulama East Java regional office, Philip Tam stated:

"Nahdatul Ulama is the largest Muslim organization in the world, and GreenX is the first Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed by LFSA of Malaysia with ISRA as Shariah Advisor. To successfully enter the Indonesian market, GreenX is seeking guidance and advice from the elders of PWNU (Nahdatul Ulama)."

During the meeting, GreenX also showcased Real World Asset (RWA) and Security Token Offering (STO) projects based on real assets from Hong Kong, U.S. and Malaysia, which adhere to Shariah principles. Important characteristics of GreenX Security Tokens versus generic cryptocurrency is that it has asset back (professionally appraised) and received Shariah Pronouncement from Shariah Scholar as well as Listing Approval from regulators.

There is one project notably represented by Dato Sri Azhar Abdul Latief as Chairman and Mohd. Aris as Director of Operations, includes RXT Digital LTD, owner of Farming Online - Dubai, and RXT Token Malaysia.

GreenX and RXT Digital highlighted that cryptocurrency is merely a small aspect of blockchain technology, which is already well accepted by businesses and financial community as an important technology to drive the digital economy.

GreenX is honored to collaborate and work with ISRA as a Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange and would humbly seek guidance from PWNU to seek acceptance within Indonesia's Shariah community.

The meeting concluded with plans for further discussions and a group photo, marking an initial step towards making security tokens an acceptable tool of investment within the global Shariah community, particularly in Indonesia, which is one of the largest Muslim-majority countries in the world.

About Nahdlatul Ulama

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) can be classify as the largest Islamic organization worldwide, with around 121 million members. It has a long and proud history of promoting peace, tolerance, and social justice and has been a strong advocate for a moderate vision of Islam. In addition, the organization has been a leader in promoting inter-religious dialogue and has played an essential role in building bridges between different religious communities in Indonesia.

More information can be found at www.nu.or.id

About Green-X Corp

Green-X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 7,575,813 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 4,089,641 shares

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

Contact Dennis Burns. Investor Relations.

Tel (567) 237-4132

dburns@nvestrain.com

Phone: +603-2201 3192

mycorp@greenprocapital.com

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com