Kevin Hogan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corebridge, said, "Corebridge had a very strong start to 2024 with operating earnings per share increasing 13% year over year to $1.10. These results demonstrate how our diversified business model delivers multiple sources of income leading to consistent cash flow generation and attractive shareholder returns.

"We grew our earnings by pursuing profitable organic growth with focused execution, and leveraging our broad product suite and distribution platform to help meet the needs of an aging U.S. population. We see a growing generation of advisors who are becoming more aware of the value of annuities in helping their clients prepare for retirement. This, together with the larger macroeconomic environment, helped Corebridge deliver $10.6 billion of premiums and deposits this quarter and $50 billion over the last five quarters, at attractive margins. At the same time, through overall expense discipline and the implementation of our modernization program Corebridge Forward, we reduced general operating expenses by 10% year over year.

"This week, our Board of Directors approved an increase of $2 billion to our existing share repurchase program, reflecting their ongoing confidence in our financial position and strategic direction. Our strong balance sheet is the result of a long-term commitment to measured growth, prudent risk management and disciplined asset and liability management. Looking ahead, we will continue to move with pace and purpose to grow the business, serve our customers and create long-term value for shareholders."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 878 $ (459 ) Income (loss) per common share attributable to common shareholders $ 1.41 $ (0.70 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 624.9 650.8 Adjusted after-tax operating income $ 688 $ 632 Operating EPS $ 1.10 $ 0.97 Weighted average shares outstanding - operating 624.9 652.8 Book value per common share $ 18.81 $ 17.83 Adjusted book value per common share1 $ 37.73 $ 35.88 Total common shares outstanding 615.4 648.1 Pre-tax income (loss) $ 1,016 $ (669 ) Adjusted pre-tax operating income1 $ 837 $ 724 Premiums and deposits $ 10,595 $ 10,341 Net investment income $ 2,924 $ 2,695 Net investment income (APTOI basis)1 $ 2,629 $ 2,335 Base portfolio income - insurance operating businesses $ 2,645 $ 2,249 Variable investment income2 - insurance operating businesses $ 2 $ 28 Corporate and other3 $ (18 ) $ 58 Return on average equity 30.1 % (17.5 %) Adjusted return on average equity1 11.9 % 10.8 %

Net income was $878 million compared to a net loss of $459 million in the prior year quarter. The change largely was driven by realized losses in the first quarter of 2023 for the Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative and higher net investment income in the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted pre-tax operating income ("APTOI") was $837 million, a 16% increase over the prior year quarter. Excluding variable investment income, APTOI grew 20% over the same period, primarily the result of higher base spread income2, higher fee income2 and lower expenses, partially offset by lower underwriting margin2 driven by the sale of Laya Healthcare and one-time reinsurance-related items in the Life Insurance segment.

Premiums and deposits were $10.6 billion, a 2% increase over the prior year quarter. Excluding transactional activity (i.e., pension risk transfer, guaranteed investment contracts and Group Retirement plan acquisitions), premiums and deposits grew 3% over the same period primarily driven by growth in our spread-based products.

Net investment income was $2.9 billion, an 8% increase over the prior year quarter, and net investment income on an APTOI basis was $2.6 billion, a 13% increase over the same period. This improvement was due to higher base portfolio income, which grew $396 million, or 18%, over the prior year quarter. This increase was partially offset by variable investment income, which declined $26 million, or 93%, over the same period.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY HIGHLIGHTS

Holding company liquidity of $1.7 billion as of March 31, 2024

Financial leverage ratio of 28.1%

Life Fleet RBC Ratio remained above target

Board of Directors authorized $2 billion increase to share repurchase program

Returned $386 million to shareholders comprised of $243 million of share repurchases and $143 million of dividends

Declared quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share of common stock on May 2, 2024, payable on June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024

BUSINESS RESULTS

Individual Retirement Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 Premiums and deposits $ 4,861 $ 4,883 Spread income $ 713 $ 623 Base spread income $ 709 $ 618 Variable investment income $ 4 $ 5 Fee income $ 307 $ 277 Adjusted pre-tax operating income $ 622 $ 534

Premiums and deposits were consistent with the prior year quarter due to higher fixed annuity deposits offset by lower fixed index and variable annuity deposits

Base net investment spread 2 of 2.44% expanded 13 basis points over the prior year quarter

of 2.44% expanded 13 basis points over the prior year quarter APTOI increased $88 million, or 16%, over the prior year quarter primarily due to higher base spread income and higher fee income

Group Retirement Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 Premiums and deposits $ 2,054 $ 2,246 Spread income $ 200 $ 213 Base spread income $ 199 $ 204 Variable investment income $ 1 $ 9 Fee income $ 190 $ 176 Adjusted pre-tax operating income $ 200 $ 186

Premiums and deposits decreased $192 million, or 9%, from the prior year quarter due to lower plan acquisitions and out-of-plan variable annuity deposits, partially offset by higher in-plan deposits along with higher out-of-plan fixed annuity and fixed index annuity deposits

Base net investment spread of 1.53% expanded 1 basis point over the prior year quarter

APTOI increased $14 million, or 8%, over the prior year quarter primarily due to higher fee income and lower expenses

Life Insurance Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 Premiums and deposits $ 1,094 $ 1,049 Underwriting margin $ 297 $ 356 Underwriting margin excluding variable investment income $ 298 $ 356 Variable investment income $ (1 ) $ - Adjusted pre-tax operating income $ 54 $ 82

Underwriting margin excluding variable investment income decreased 16% from prior year quarter primarily due to the 2023 sale of Laya Healthcare and one-time reinsurance-related items

APTOI decreased $28 million, or 34%, from the prior quarter primarily due to one-time reinsurance-related items, partially offset by higher base portfolio income and lower expenses

Sale of UK life insurance business closed on April 8, 2024, for net proceeds of $550 million

Institutional Markets Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 Premiums and deposits $ 2,586 $ 2,163 Spread income $ 106 $ 82 Base spread income $ 108 $ 68 Variable investment income $ (2 ) $ 14 Fee income $ 16 $ 16 Underwriting margin $ 18 $ 17 Underwriting margin excluding variable investment income $ 18 $ 17 Variable investment income $ - $ - Adjusted pre-tax operating income $ 112 $ 85

Premiums and deposits increased $423 million, or 20%, over the prior year quarter driven by increased premiums from pension risk transfer transactions and higher deposits from guaranteed investment contracts

APTOI increased $27 million, or 32%, over the prior year quarter primarily due to higher spread income

Corporate and Other Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in millions) 2024 2023 Corporate expenses $ (39 ) $ (48 ) Interest on financial debt $ (107 ) $ (108 ) Asset management $ 14 $ - Consolidated investment entities $ (1 ) $ - Other $ (18 ) $ (7 ) Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) $ (151 ) $ (163 )

APTOI increased $12 million over the prior year quarter primarily due to lower corporate expenses driven by Corebridge Forward, our modernization program delivering both expense reduction and increased efficiency

_____________________________ 1 This release refers to financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP); definitions of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below 2 This release refers to key operating metrics and key terms. Information about these metrics and terms can be found in "Key Operating Metrics and Key Terms" below 3 Includes consolidations and eliminations

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Throughout this release, we present our financial condition and results of operations in the way we believe will be most meaningful and representative of our business results. Some of the measurements we use are "non-GAAP financial measures'' under SEC rules and regulations. We believe presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures allows for a deeper understanding of the profitability drivers of our business, results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. These measures should be considered supplementary to our results of operations and financial condition that are presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as a substitute for GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted pre-tax operating income ("APTOI") is derived by excluding the items set forth below from income from operations before income tax. These items generally fall into one or more of the following broad categories: legacy matters having no relevance to our current businesses or operating performance; adjustments to enhance transparency to the underlying economics of transactions; and recording adjustments to APTOI that we believe to be common in our industry. We believe the adjustments to pre-tax income are useful for gaining an understanding of our overall results of operations.

APTOI excludes the impact of the following items:

FORTITUDE RE RELATED ADJUSTMENTS:

The modified coinsurance ("modco") reinsurance agreements with Fortitude Re transfer the economics of the invested assets supporting the reinsurance agreements to Fortitude Re. Accordingly, the net investment income on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets and the net realized gains (losses) on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets are excluded from APTOI. Similarly, changes in the Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative are also excluded from APTOI.

The ongoing results associated with the reinsurance agreement with Fortitude Re have been excluded from APTOI as these are not indicative of our ongoing business operations.

INVESTMENT RELATED ADJUSTMENTS:

APTOI excludes "Net realized gains (losses)", except for gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments. Net realized gains (losses), except for gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments, are excluded as the timing of sales on invested assets or changes in allowances depend largely on market credit cycles and can vary considerably across periods. In addition, changes in interest rates may create opportunistic scenarios to buy or sell invested assets. Our derivative results, including those used to economically hedge insurance liabilities or are recognized as embedded derivatives at fair value are also included in Net realized gains (losses) and are similarly excluded from APTOI except earned income (periodic settlements and changes in settlement accruals) on derivative instruments used for non-qualifying (economic) hedges or for asset replication. Earned income on such economic hedges is reclassified from Net realized gains and losses to specific APTOI line items based on the economic risk being hedged (e.g., Net investment income and Interest credited to policyholder account balances).

MARKET RISK BENEFIT ADJUSTMENTS ("MRBs"):

Certain of our variable annuity, fixed annuity and fixed index annuity contracts contain guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefits ("GMWBs") and/or guaranteed minimum death benefits ("GMDBs") which are accounted for as MRBs. Changes in the fair value of these MRBs (excluding changes related to our own credit risk), including certain rider fees attributed to the MRBs, along with changes in the fair value of derivatives used to hedge MRBs are recorded through "Change in the fair value of MRBs, net" and are excluded from APTOI.

Changes in the fair value of securities used to economically hedge MRBs are excluded from APTOI.

OTHER ADJUSTMENTS:

Other adjustments represent all other adjustments that are excluded from APTOI and includes the net pre-tax operating income (losses) from noncontrolling interests related to consolidated investment entities. The excluded adjustments include, as applicable:

restructuring and other costs related to initiatives designed to reduce operating expenses, improve efficiency and simplify our organization;

non-recurring costs associated with the implementation of non-ordinary course legal or regulatory changes or changes to accounting principles;

separation costs;

non-operating litigation reserves and settlements;

loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, if any;

losses from the impairment of goodwill, if any; and

income and loss from divested or run-off business, if any.

Adjusted after-tax operating income attributable to our common shareholders ("Adjusted After-tax Operating Income" or "AATOI") is derived by excluding the tax effected APTOI adjustments described above, as well as the following tax items from net income attributable to us:

reclassifications of disproportionate tax effects from AOCI, changes in uncertain tax positions and other tax items related to legacy matters having no relevance to our current businesses or operating performance; and

deferred income tax valuation allowance releases and charges.

Adjusted Book Value is derived by excluding AOCI, adjusted for the cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re's funds withheld assets. We believe this measure is useful to investors as it eliminates the asymmetrical impact resulting from changes in fair value of our available-for-sale securities portfolio for which there is largely no offsetting impact for certain related insurance liabilities that are not recorded at fair value with changes in fair value recorded through OCI. It also eliminates asymmetrical impacts where our own credit non-performance risk is recorded through OCI. In addition, we adjust for the cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re's funds withheld assets since these fair value movements are economically transferred to Fortitude Re.

Adjusted Book Value per Common Share is computed as adjusted book value divided by total common shares outstanding.

Adjusted Return on Average Equity ("Adjusted ROAE") is derived by dividing AATOI by average Adjusted Book Value and is used by management to evaluate our recurring profitability and evaluate trends in our business. We believe this measure is useful to investors as it eliminates the asymmetrical impact resulting from changes in fair value of our available-for-sale securities portfolio for which there is largely no offsetting impact for certain related insurance liabilities that are not recorded at fair value with changes in fair value recorded through OCI. It also eliminates asymmetrical impacts where our own credit non-performance risk is recorded through OCI. In addition, we adjust for the cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re's funds withheld assets since these fair value movements are economically transferred to Fortitude Re.

Adjusted revenues exclude Net realized gains (losses) except for gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments, income from non-operating litigation settlements (included in Other income for GAAP purposes) and changes in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits (included in Net investment income for GAAP purposes).

Assets Under Management and Administration

Assets Under Management ("AUM") include assets in the general and separate accounts of our subsidiaries that support liabilities and surplus related to our life and annuity insurance products.

include assets in the general and separate accounts of our subsidiaries that support liabilities and surplus related to our life and annuity insurance products. Assets Under Administration ("AUA") include Group Retirement mutual fund assets and other third-party assets that we sell or administer and the notional value of Stable Value Wrap ("SVW") contracts.

include Group Retirement mutual fund assets and other third-party assets that we sell or administer and the notional value of Stable Value Wrap ("SVW") contracts. Assets Under Management and Administration ("AUMA") is the cumulative amount of AUM and AUA.

Net investment income (APTOI basis) is the sum of base portfolio income and variable investment income.

Operating Earnings per Common Share ("Operating EPS") is derived by dividing AATOI by weighted average diluted shares.

Premiums and deposits is a non-GAAP financial measure that includes direct and assumed premiums received and earned on traditional life insurance policies and life-contingent payout annuities, as well as deposits received on universal life insurance, investment-type annuity contracts and GICs. We believe the measure of premiums and deposits is useful in understanding customer demand for our products, evolving product trends and our sales performance period over period.

KEY OPERATING METRICS AND KEY TERMS

Base net investment spread means base yield less cost of funds, excluding the amortization of deferred sales inducement assets.

Base spread income means base portfolio income less interest credited to policyholder account balances, excluding the amortization of deferred sales inducement assets.

Base yield means the returns from base portfolio income including accretion and impacts from holding cash and short-term investments.

Cost of funds means the interest credited to policyholders excluding the amortization of deferred sales inducement assets.

Fee and Spread Income and Underwriting Margin

Fee income is defined as policy fees plus advisory fees plus other fee income. For our Institutional Markets segment, its SVW products generate fee income.

is defined as policy fees plus advisory fees plus other fee income. For our Institutional Markets segment, its SVW products generate fee income. Spread income is defined as net investment income less interest credited to policyholder account balances, exclusive of amortization of deferred sales inducement assets. Spread income is comprised of both base spread income and variable investment income. For our Institutional Markets segment, its structured settlements, PRT and GIC products generate spread income, which includes premiums, net investment income, less interest credited and policyholder benefits and excludes the annual assumption update.

is defined as net investment income less interest credited to policyholder account balances, exclusive of amortization of deferred sales inducement assets. Spread income is comprised of both base spread income and variable investment income. For our Institutional Markets segment, its structured settlements, PRT and GIC products generate spread income, which includes premiums, net investment income, less interest credited and policyholder benefits and excludes the annual assumption update. Underwriting margin for our Life Insurance segment includes premiums, policy fees, other income, net investment income, less interest credited to policyholder account balances and policyholder benefits and excludes the annual assumption update. For our Institutional Markets segment, its Corporate Markets products generate underwriting margin, which includes premiums, net investment income, policy and advisory fee income, less interest credited and policyholder benefits and excludes the annual assumption update.

Financial leverage ratio means the ratio of financial debt to the sum of financial debt plus Adjusted Book Value plus non-redeemable noncontrolling interests.

Life Fleet RBC Ratio

Life Fleet means American General Life Insurance Company ("AGL"), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York ("USL") and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company ("VALIC").

means American General Life Insurance Company ("AGL"), The United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York ("USL") and The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company ("VALIC"). Life Fleet RBC Ratio is the risk-based capital ("RBC") ratio for the Life Fleet RBC ratios are quoted using the Company Action Level.

Net Investment Income

Base portfolio income includes interest, dividends and foreclosed real estate income, net of investment expenses and non-qualifying (economic) hedges.

includes interest, dividends and foreclosed real estate income, net of investment expenses and non-qualifying (economic) hedges. Variable investment income includes call and tender income, commercial mortgage loan prepayments, changes in market value of investments accounted for under the fair value option, interest received on defaulted investments (other than foreclosed real estate), income from alternative investments and other miscellaneous investment income, including income of certain partnership entities that are required to be consolidated. Alternative investments include private equity funds which are generally reported on a one-quarter lag.

RECONCILIATIONS

The following tables present a reconciliation of pre-tax income (loss)/net income (loss) attributable to Corebridge to adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss)/adjusted after-tax operating income (loss) attributable to Corebridge:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (in millions) Pre-tax Total Tax (Benefit) Charge Non- controlling Interests After Tax Pre-tax Total Tax (Benefit) Charge Non- controlling Interests After Tax Pre-tax income/net income, including noncontrolling interests $ 1,016 $ 189 $ - $ 827 $ (669 ) $ (216 ) $ - $ (453 ) Noncontrolling interests - - 51 51 - - (6 ) (6 ) Pre-tax income/net income attributable to Corebridge 1,016 189 51 878 (669 ) (216 ) (6 ) (459 ) Fortitude Re related items Net investment (income) on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (332 ) (71 ) - (261 ) (394 ) (87 ) - (307 ) Net realized (gains) losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets 164 35 - 129 (20 ) (4 ) - (16 ) Net realized (gains) losses on Fortitude Re funds withheld embedded derivative (22 ) (5 ) - (17 ) 1,025 227 - 798 Subtotal Fortitude Re related items (190 ) (41 ) - (149 ) 611 136 - 475 Other reconciling Items: Reclassification of disproportionate tax effects from AOCI and other tax adjustments - 26 - (26 ) - 21 - (21 ) Deferred income tax valuation allowance (releases) charges - (17 ) - 17 - (16 ) - 16 Change in fair value of market risk benefits, net (369 ) (77 ) - (292 ) 196 41 - 155 Changes in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits 1 - - 1 3 1 - 2 Changes in benefit reserves related to net realized gains (losses) (3 ) (1 ) - (2 ) (5 ) (1 ) - (4 ) Net realized (gains) losses(1) 222 47 - 175 508 107 - 401 Separation costs 67 14 - 53 52 11 - 41 Restructuring and other costs 47 10 - 37 27 6 - 21 Non-recurring costs related to regulatory or accounting changes - - - - 4 1 - 3 Net (gain) loss on divestiture (5 ) (1 ) - (4 ) 3 1 - 2 Noncontrolling interests 51 - (51 ) - (6 ) - 6 - Subtotal: Non-Fortitude Re reconciling items 11 1 (51 ) (41 ) 782 172 6 616 Total adjustments (179 ) (40 ) (51 ) (190 ) 1,393 308 6 1,091 Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss)/Adjusted after-tax operating income (loss) attributable to Corebridge $ 837 $ 149 $ - $ 688 $ 724 $ 92 $ - $ 632 (1) Includes all net realized gains and losses except earned income (periodic settlements and changes in settlement accruals) on derivative instruments used for non-qualifying (economic) hedging or for asset replication. Additionally, gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments are also excluded from this adjustment

The following table presents Corebridge's adjusted pre-tax operating income by segment:

(in millions) Individual Retirement Group Retirement Life Insurance Institutional Markets Corporate & Other Eliminations Total Corebridge Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Premiums $ 41 $ 5 $ 434 $ 1,796 $ 19 $ - $ 2,295 Policy fees 191 107 368 48 - - 714 Net investment income 1,339 495 326 487 (10 ) (8 ) 2,629 Net realized gains (losses)(1) - - - - (8 ) - (8 ) Advisory fee and other income 116 83 - 1 23 - 223 Total adjusted revenues 1,687 690 1,128 2,332 24 (8 ) 5,853 Policyholder benefits 36 3 748 2,023 - - 2,810 Interest credited to policyholder account balances 639 298 83 169 - - 1,189 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 149 21 94 3 - - 267 Non-deferrable insurance commissions 90 29 19 5 - - 143 Advisory fee expenses 35 33 - - - - 68 General operating expenses 116 106 130 20 86 - 458 Interest expense - - - - 137 (5 ) 132 Total benefits and expenses 1,065 490 1,074 2,220 223 (5 ) 5,067 Noncontrolling interests - - - - 51 - 51 Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) $ 622 $ 200 $ 54 $ 112 $ (148 ) $ (3 ) $ 837

(in millions) Individual Retirement Group Retirement Life Insurance Institutional Markets Corporate & Other Eliminations Total Corebridge Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Premiums $ 78 $ 6 $ 425 $ 1,575 $ 20 $ - $ 2,104 Policy fees 174 100 375 49 - - 698 Net investment income 1,128 500 317 332 68 (10 ) 2,335 Net realized gains (losses)(1) - - - - 4 - 4 Advisory fee and other income 103 76 29 - 14 - 222 Total adjusted revenues 1,483 682 1,146 1,956 106 (10 ) 5,363 Policyholder benefits 65 9 708 1,718 - - 2,500 Interest credited to policyholder account balances 519 291 82 123 - - 1,015 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs 137 21 96 2 - - 256 Non-deferrable insurance commissions 86 28 17 5 - - 136 Advisory fee expenses 34 29 2 - - - 65 General operating expenses 108 118 159 23 91 - 499 Interest expense - - - - 172 (10 ) 162 Total benefits and expenses 949 496 1,064 1,871 263 (10 ) 4,633 Noncontrolling interests - - - - (6 ) - (6 ) Adjusted pre-tax operating income (loss) $ 534 $ 186 $ 82 $ 85 $ (163 ) $ - $ 724 (1) Net realized gains (losses) includes the gains (losses) related to the disposition of real estate investments

The following table presents a summary of Corebridge's spread income, fee income and underwriting margin:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 Individual Retirement Spread income $ 713 $ 623 Fee income 307 277 Total Individual Retirement 1,020 900 Group Retirement Spread income 200 213 Fee income 190 176 Total Group Retirement 390 389 Life Insurance Underwriting margin 297 356 Total Life Insurance 297 356 Institutional Markets Spread income 106 82 Fee income 16 16 Underwriting margin 18 17 Total Institutional Markets 140 115 Total Spread income 1,019 918 Fee income 513 469 Underwriting margin 315 373 Total $ 1,847 $ 1,760

The following table presents Life Insurance underwriting margin:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 Premiums $ 434 $ 425 Policy fees 368 375 Net investment income 326 317 Other income - 29 Policyholder benefits (748 ) (708 ) Interest credited to policyholder account balances (83 ) (82 ) Underwriting margin $ 297 $ 356

The following table presents Institutional Markets spread income, fee income and underwriting margin:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 Premiums $ 1,805 $ 1,583 Net investment income 449 298 Policyholder benefits (2,006 ) (1,702 ) Interest credited to policyholder account balances (142 ) (97 ) Spread income(1) $ 106 $ 82 SVW fees 16 16 Fee income $ 16 $ 16 Premiums (9 ) (8 ) Policy fees (excluding SVW) 32 33 Net investment income 38 34 Other income 1 - Policyholder benefits (17 ) (16 ) Interest credited to policyholder account balances (27 ) (26 ) Underwriting margin(2) $ 18 $ 17 (1) Represents spread income from Pension Risk Transfer, Guaranteed Investment Contracts and Structured Settlement products (2) Represents underwriting margin from Corporate Markets products, including COLI-BOLI, private placement variable universal life insurance and private placement variable annuity products

The following table presents Operating EPS:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per common share data) 2024 2023 GAAP Basis Numerator for EPS Net income (loss) $ 827 $ (453 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (51 ) 6 Net income (loss) attributable to Corebridge common shareholders $ 878 $ (459 ) Denominator for EPS Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic(1) 624.0 650.8 Dilutive common shares(2) 0.9 - Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 624.9 650.8 Income per common share attributable to Corebridge common shareholders Common stock - basic $ 1.41 $ (0.70 ) Common stock - diluted $ 1.41 $ (0.70 ) Operating Basis Adjusted after-tax operating income attributable to Corebridge shareholders $ 688 $ 632 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 624.9 652.8 Operating earnings per common share $ 1.10 $ 0.97 (1) Includes vested shares under our share-based employee compensation plans (2) Potential dilutive common shares include our share-based employee compensation plans

The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted Book Value:

At Period End March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Total Corebridge shareholders' equity (a) $ 11,576 $ 11,766 $ 11,555 Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) (14,139 ) (13,458 ) (14,067 ) Add: Cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (2,497 ) (2,332 ) (2,365 ) Total adjusted book value (b) $ 23,218 $ 22,892 $ 23,257 Total common shares outstanding (c)(1) 615.4 621.7 648.1 Book value per common share (a/c) $ 18.81 $ 18.93 $ 17.83 Adjusted book value per common share (b/c) $ 37.73 $ 36.82 $ 35.88 (1) Total common shares outstanding are presented net of treasury stock

The following table presents the reconciliation of Adjusted ROAE:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, unless otherwise noted) 2024 2023 Actual or annualized net income (loss) attributable to Corebridge shareholders (a) $ 3,512 $ (1,836 ) Actual or annualized adjusted after-tax operating income attributable to Corebridge shareholders (b) 2,752 2,528 Average Corebridge Shareholders' equity (c) 11,671 10,468 Less: Average AOCI (13,799 ) (15,465 ) Add: Average cumulative unrealized gains and losses related to Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (2,415 ) (2,586 ) Average Adjusted Book Value (d) $ 23,055 $ 23,347

Return on Average Equity (a/c) 30.1 % (17.5 )% Adjusted ROAE (b/d) 11.9 % 10.8 %

The following table presents a reconciliation of net investment income (net income basis) to net investment income (APTOI basis):

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 Net investment income (net income basis) $ 2,924 $ 2,695 Net investment (income) on Fortitude Re funds withheld assets (332 ) (394 ) Change in fair value of securities used to hedge guaranteed living benefits (18 ) (13 ) Other adjustments (6 ) (10 ) Derivative income recorded in net realized gains (losses) 61 57 Total adjustments (295 ) (360 ) Net investment income (APTOI basis) $ 2,629 $ 2,335

The following table presents the premiums and deposits:

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions) 2024 2023 Individual Retirement Premiums $ 41 $ 78 Deposits 4,822 4,807 Other(1) (2 ) (2 ) Premiums and deposits 4,861 4,883 Group Retirement Premiums 5 6 Deposits 2,049 2,240 Premiums and deposits(2)(3) 2,054 2,246 Life Insurance Premiums 434 425 Deposits 393 398 Other(1) 267 226 Premiums and deposits 1,094 1,049 Institutional Markets Premiums 1,796 1,575 Deposits 781 581 Other(1) 9 7 Premiums and deposits 2,586 2,163 Total Premiums 2,276 2,084 Deposits 8,045 8,026 Other(1) 274 231 Premiums and deposits $ 10,595 $ 10,341 (1) Other principally consists of ceded premiums, in order to reflect gross premiums and deposits (2) Includes premiums and deposits related to in-plan mutual funds of $791 million and $1,011 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively (3) Excludes client deposits into advisory and brokerage accounts of $730 million and $542 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively

