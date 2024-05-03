Trading in Baltic Horizon Fund bonds will be suspended

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-03 15:00 CEST -- On May 3, 2024, Nasdaq Tallinn decided to temporarily suspend trading in bonds of Baltic Horizon Fund (NHCBFLO28A, ISIN code EE3300003235) starting from 6 May 2024. Trading shall be suspended until the issuer publishes new floating interest rate applicable to the bonds for the next interest period, which is determined in accordance with the procedures and terms set out in the Prospectus of Baltic Horizon Fund bonds. Trading will be resumed by a separate decision of Nasdaq Tallinn. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.