Invesco Select Trust Plc - Result of Restructuring

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03

3 May 2024

Invesco Select Trust plc

Result of Restructuring

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Restructuring carried out in accordance with the circular published on 15 February 2024 (the "Circular").

As at the Calculation Date of 5.00 p.m. on 30 April 2024 the Calculation Ratios (i.e. the number of Global Shares to which a single Share of each other class is entitled) and the resulting aggregate number of Global Shares arising in respect of the reclassification of non-Global Shares were as follows:

Calculation Ratios Number of Global Shares arising UK Equity Share Class 0.626809 35,467,543 Balanced Risk Share Class 0.517037 1,703,642 Managed Liquidity Share Class 0.375434 337,759 37,508,944 Fractions 609 Total new Global Shares 37,509,553

Fractions of Global Shares have not been issued under the Restructuring and Shareholders' entitlements to Global Shares have been rounded down to the nearest whole number. Any assets representing a fraction of a Global Share will be retained by the Company and represent an accretion to its assets for the benefit of all Shareholders.

The Company has applied to the FCA and to the LSE respectively for the new Global Shares to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 7 May 2024. It is expected that certificates in respect of the new Global Shares will be posted during the week commencing 20 May 2024.

The Company will also request the removal from the Official List of the UK Equity Share Class, the Balanced Risk Share Class and the Managed Liquidity Share Class as soon as practicable given no Shares in any of these classes remain.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular.

Total voting rights

Following the Restructuring the Company has 63,056,464 Global Shares in issue, each with one voting right, and a further 16,930,122 Global Shares held in treasury, which have no voting rights. Accordingly, the Company has 63,056,464 total voting rights and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Appointment of sole corporate broker

With effect from 7 May 2024 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited will be the Company's Sole Corporate Broker and Financial Adviser.

