Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company advises that it will enter into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) on 8 May 2024 in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the six months ended 31 March 2024.

The Company confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have held to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the half-year report for the period ended 31 March 2024.

3 May 2024

LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69