ACCESSWIRE
03.05.2024 | 15:26
112 Leser
Workiva: The Digitization of ESG Reporting

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 3, 2024 / Workiva

John Turner, CEO of XBRL International, and Wes Bricker, vice chair and trust solutions co-leader at PwC US, join Workiva's Andie Wood to explore the impact of digitization on ESG reporting. Discover how XBRL taxonomies make it easier to share and analyze data and their role in corporate sustainability.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
