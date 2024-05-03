The so-called "network checker" will allow residential PV customers in Belgium to check if there have been any inverter failures in their local area. It comes after Belgian grid operator Fluvius launched a compensation scheme for those who are not reconnected within 30 working days of a curtailment. Belgium's electricity grid operator Fluvius has launched a new tool to allow all residential PV customers to see if there are any outstanding complaints related to inverter failure in their area. The launch of the so-called "network checker" follows Fluvius' announcement that it will compensate residential ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...