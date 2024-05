Capitalica Asset Management informs that the real estate fund Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund, due to prolonged company audit in Latvia, is currently preparing the annual financial report for the year 2023. The company's audit procedures are planned to be completed, and the report will be submitted by May 31, 2024. Mindaugas Liaudanskas CEO of Capitalica Asset Management mindaugas.liaudanskas@capitalica.lt +370 612 30412