

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As protests continue in Georgia over a proposed draft law on curbing foreign influence,UN human rights chief has urged the authorities to shelve the controversial bill and engage in dialogue.



Thousands of people have taken to the streets for days to protest the draft Law on 'Transparency of Foreign Influence', which would require media and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) receiving more than 20 per cent of funding from abroad to register as 'organizations acting in the interest of a foreign power'.



UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk voiced concern over reports of unnecessary and disproportionate use of force against demonstrators and media personnel in the capital, Tbilisi, this week.



He urged the authorities to respect and protect the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.



'Any restrictions to these rights must abide by principles of legality, necessity and proportionality. The use of force during protests should always be exceptional and a measure of last resort when facing an imminent threat,' he said.



'Labelling NGOs and media outlets receiving foreign funding as 'organizations acting in the interest of a foreign power' poses serious threats to the rights to freedom of expression and association,' he said.



