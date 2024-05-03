Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
3 May 2024
TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH
On 3 May 2024, awards of shares took place under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).
Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
Date of transaction
3 May 2024
Class of share
Ordinary
Option price
Nil cost option
Vesting date
After the announcement of the final results for 2026, in early 2027
Additional Information
The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three trading days commencing with the announcement of results.
Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
Date of transaction
3 May 2024
Class of share
Ordinary
Option price
Nil cost option
Vesting date
Holding Period
After the announcement of the final results for 2026, in early 2027, subject to achievement of the performance conditions
For the executive directors, any shares which vest will be subject to a two year holding period from the date of vesting
Performance conditions
50% ROCE, 25% TSR and 25% cumulative EPS each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2026
Additional Information
The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three trading days commencing with the announcement of results.
Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan - Marita Erler additional awards
Date of transaction
3 May 2024
Class of share
Ordinary
Option price
Nil cost option
Vesting date
14,105 shares will vest after the announcement of the final results for 2024, in early 2025, and 5,281 shares will vest after the announcement of the final results for 2025, in early 2026, subject to service conditions having been met. 8,298 shares will vest after the announcement of the final results for 2025, in early 2026, subject to achievement of the performance conditions
Performance conditions
The awards of the 14,105 shares and 5,281 shares above, are not subject to performance conditions. The awards will vest subject to service conditions having been met. The award of 8,298 shares will be subject to performance conditions - 50% ROCE, 25% TSR and 25% cumulative EPS, each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2025.
Additional Information
These awards were approved by the Remuneration Committee, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy, to replace variable pay awards forgone to join Mondi. The additional awards reflect the nature, time horizons and performance conditions attached to the awards forgone.
There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Vivien McMenamin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper & South Africa
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
5,518
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2024-05-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Vivien McMenamin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper & South Africa
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
32,973
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2024-05-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Andrew King
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CEO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
20,395
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2024-05-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Andrew King
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CEO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
179,234
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2024-05-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Mike Powell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CFO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
12,362
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2024-05-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Mike Powell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group CFO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
104,348
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2024-05-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Marita Erler
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief People Officer
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
(1) 21,315
(2) 14,105
(3) 5,281
(4) 8,298
(1) Nil
(2) Nil
(3) Nil
(4) Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2024-05-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Markus Gaertner
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Corrugated Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
6,127
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2024-05-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Markus Gaertner
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Corrugated Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
42,070
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2024-05-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Lars Mallasch
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Technical & Sustainability Director
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
3,141
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2024-05-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Lars Mallasch
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group Technical & Sustainability Director
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
18,487
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2024-05-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Thomas Ott
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Flexible Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
8,835
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2024-05-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person
a)
Name
Thomas Ott
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO, Flexible Packaging
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Mondi plc
b)
LEI
213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.22 each
GB00BMWC6P49
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
41,644
Nil
e)
Date of transaction
2024-05-03
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue - off market