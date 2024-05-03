Anzeige
Freitag, 03.05.2024
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
WKN: A3E2FD | ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49 | Ticker-Symbol: KYC0
Tradegate
03.05.24
10:19 Uhr
18,130 Euro
-0,210
-1,14 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MONDI PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONDI PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,23018,50017:06
18,23018,49017:06
PR Newswire
03.05.2024 | 16:36
81 Leser
Mondi Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 03

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

3 May 2024

TRANSACTIONS IN MONDI plc ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.22 EACH

On 3 May 2024, awards of shares took place under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan (BSP) and Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP).

Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

Date of transaction

3 May 2024

Class of share

Ordinary

Option price

Nil cost option

Vesting date

After the announcement of the final results for 2026, in early 2027

Additional Information

The share award under the BSP represents half of the Executive's total bonus as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three trading days commencing with the announcement of results.

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

Date of transaction

3 May 2024

Class of share

Ordinary

Option price

Nil cost option

Vesting date

Holding Period

After the announcement of the final results for 2026, in early 2027, subject to achievement of the performance conditions

For the executive directors, any shares which vest will be subject to a two year holding period from the date of vesting

Performance conditions

50% ROCE, 25% TSR and 25% cumulative EPS each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2026

Additional Information

The LTIP award is based on a percentage of the Executive's salary as approved by the Remuneration Committee. In line with the standard methodology adopted each year, the number of shares under award is determined with reference to the average share price over three trading days commencing with the announcement of results.

Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan - Marita Erler additional awards

Date of transaction

3 May 2024

Class of share

Ordinary

Option price

Nil cost option

Vesting date

14,105 shares will vest after the announcement of the final results for 2024, in early 2025, and 5,281 shares will vest after the announcement of the final results for 2025, in early 2026, subject to service conditions having been met. 8,298 shares will vest after the announcement of the final results for 2025, in early 2026, subject to achievement of the performance conditions

Performance conditions

The awards of the 14,105 shares and 5,281 shares above, are not subject to performance conditions. The awards will vest subject to service conditions having been met. The award of 8,298 shares will be subject to performance conditions - 50% ROCE, 25% TSR and 25% cumulative EPS, each measured over the 3 financial years ending 31 December 2025.

Additional Information

These awards were approved by the Remuneration Committee, in accordance with the Company's Remuneration Policy, to replace variable pay awards forgone to join Mondi. The additional awards reflect the nature, time horizons and performance conditions attached to the awards forgone.

There follow notification forms for directors/PDMRs of Mondi plc.

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/s BofA Securities

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Vivien McMenamin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper & South Africa

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

5,518

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

5,518

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2024-05-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Vivien McMenamin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Uncoated Fine Paper & South Africa

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

32,973

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

32,973

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2024-05-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Andrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

20,395

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

20,395

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2024-05-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Andrew King

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

179,234

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

179,234

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2024-05-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

12,362

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

12,362

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2024-05-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Mike Powell

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

104,348

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

104,348

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2024-05-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Marita Erler

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief People Officer

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1)

Grant

Nil

21,315

(2)

Grant

Nil

14,105

(3)

Grant

Nil

5,281

(4)

Grant

Nil

8,298

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

(1) 21,315

(2) 14,105

(3) 5,281

(4) 8,298

(1) Nil

(2) Nil

(3) Nil

(4) Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2024-05-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Markus Gaertner

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Corrugated Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

6,127

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

6,127

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2024-05-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Markus Gaertner

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Corrugated Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

42,070

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

42,070

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2024-05-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Lars Mallasch

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Technical & Sustainability Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

3,141

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

3,141

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2024-05-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Lars Mallasch

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Technical & Sustainability Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

18,487

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

18,487

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2024-05-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Thomas Ott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Flexible Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Bonus Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

8,835

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

8,835

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2024-05-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") (or their person closely associated ("PCA")) / restricted person

a)

Name

Thomas Ott

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO, Flexible Packaging

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mondi plc

b)

LEI

213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of €0.22 each

GB00BMWC6P49

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares as options under the Mondi plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Transaction(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Grant

Nil

41,644

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

41,644

Nil

e)

Date of transaction

2024-05-03

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue - off market


© 2024 PR Newswire
