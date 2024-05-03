Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2024) - The Washington Tennis and Education Foundation (WTEF), a non-profit championing the futures of under-resourced DC youth through education and tennis, is delighted to announce a two-year community partnership with Mubadala Investment Company. The Abu Dhabi based, global investment firm's partnership with WTEF will directly impact the lives of hundreds of youths and their families in the nation's capital.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generous support of Mubadala Investment Company, as this financial commitment provides a launchpad of success for our youth," said John Borden, president and chief executive officer of WTEF. This partnership will create a lasting impact on the lives of countless young people in Ward 7 and Ward 8. Through a combination of academic support, athletic training, and mentorship, we are empowering these students to reach their full potential," said Borden.

"The WTEF and Mubadala Community Partnership signifies a commitment to creating a tangible and lasting positive in Washington, D.C., through the power of education and athletic opportunity," said Brian Lott, chief communications officer of Mubadala. "We want to help WTEF accelerate and expand its mission to support these students, to give them the resources they need to achieve their potential."

Mubadala's partnership will directly support WTEF's four core programs, reaching more than 1,000 participants annually:

Center for Excellence (CFE) : individualized academic support, tutoring, and mentoring for grades 1 to 12.

: individualized academic support, tutoring, and mentoring for grades 1 to 12. Arthur Ashe Children's Program (AACP) : a game-based program offers academic support, life skills development, and tennis instruction to more than 200 students in grades 1 to 5 across 12 D.C. public and charter schools.

: a game-based program offers academic support, life skills development, and tennis instruction to more than 200 students in grades 1 to 5 across 12 D.C. public and charter schools. Alumni Bridge Program: provides college support and workforce development for WTEF alumni ages 16 to 26.

provides college support and workforce development for WTEF alumni ages 16 to 26. Community Program: WTEF offers free tennis lessons and court time for Ward 7 and Ward 8 residents and home school associations.

About the Washington Tennis and Education Foundation

The Washington Tennis and Education Foundation (WTEF) is a non-profit organization that transforms youths in disadvantaged communities in D.C. by providing innovative tennis instruction, educational opportunities, and outlining a launchpad of success. Through its holistic approach, WTEF empowers students with the academic skills, life skills, and confidence to succeed on and off the court. Go to www.wtef.org or social media @wtefdc.



About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala's $276 billion (AED 1015 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and longstanding partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit:

www.mubadala.com

Media Contact Information:

Mary Marchetti

mmarchetti@wtef.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207805

SOURCE: Washington Tennis and Education Foundation