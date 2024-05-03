Adelaide, South Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2024) - Barton Gold (ASX: BGD) (OTCQB: BGDFF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Alexander Scanlon, MD & CEO of Barton Gold will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 100 mining companies and more than 400 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on May 15-16.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-london/

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Singapore, and Dubai, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Barton Gold

Barton Gold is an ASX, OTCQB and Frankfurt Stock Exchange listed Australian gold developer targeting future gold production of 150,000oz annually, with ~1.6Moz Au JORC Mineral Resources (52.2Mt @ 0.94 g/t Au), multiple advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the renowned central Gawler Craton of South Australia. Barton is now advancing to Scoping Studies for the 1.5Moz Au Tunkillia Project and high grade target drilling in the neighbouring high-grade historical producing Tarcoola Goldfield.

For additional information, please contact:

Barton Gold

Alexander Scanlon

MD & CEO

+61 425 226 649

a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au

www.bartongold.com.au

SOURCE: 121 Mining Investment Conference