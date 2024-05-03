Anzeige
Freitag, 03.05.2024
Schnelle Produktionsaufnahme: Multi-Tenbagger-Potenzial direkt in Spanien?
GlobeNewswire
03.05.2024 | 18:34
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: PALLAS AIR OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

CORRECTION: EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 03, 2024 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 262689)

Corrected the market segment of the subscription rights to First North Auction
Finland. 


The subscription rights of the share issue of Pallas Air Oyj will be traded as
of May 06, 2024. 

Identifiers of the subscription rights:

Trading code: PALLASU0124
ISIN code: FI4000570551
Orderbook id: 334707
Market Segment: First North Auction Finland
Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table
Subscription period: May 06, 2024 - May 20, 2024
Trading starts: May 06, 2024
Last trading day: May 14, 2024
 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260
