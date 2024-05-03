Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: CORRECTION: PALLAS AIR OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE

CORRECTION: EXCHANGE NOTICE, MAY 03, 2024 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS (Record Id 262689) Corrected the market segment of the subscription rights to First North Auction Finland. The subscription rights of the share issue of Pallas Air Oyj will be traded as of May 06, 2024. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: PALLASU0124 ISIN code: FI4000570551 Orderbook id: 334707 Market Segment: First North Auction Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: May 06, 2024 - May 20, 2024 Trading starts: May 06, 2024 Last trading day: May 14, 2024 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260